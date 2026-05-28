Benue APC Governorship Aspirant Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun Rejects Governorship Primary Outcome

Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, has rejected the outcome of the recently conducted governorship primary in the state, insisting that the process lacked credibility, transparency and fairness.

Benue APC Governorship Aspirant Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun has urged the party's national leadership to either nullify the recently conducted governorship primary in the state or recognise him as the rightful winner.

Dr. Kuraun rejected the outcome of the exercise, insisting that the primary election held in Benue last week lacked credibility, transparency and fairness expected of a ruling political party. He alleged that the process was manipulated and failed to represent the genuine wishes of APC members spread across the 276 council wards and 23 local government areas of the state.

Dr. Kuraun further maintained that among all the aspirants, he was the only one who fully complied with the APC guidelines ahead of the primary election. He claimed that election materials allegedly failed to reach many designated ward centres despite reports that they left Makurdi around 1:00 p.m. for distribution across the state.

Dr. Kuraun also disclosed that he had activated the party's internal dispute resolution mechanism in line with APC guidelines but claimed that members of the appeal committee became unreachable when he attempted to file his complaint. He therefore called on the APC National Working Committee to either conduct a fresh governorship primary under independent supervision or declare him winner of the contest.

Dr. Kuraun has insisted that he was the only aspirant with agents physically present and verifiably deployed across the field during the exercise, a fact supported by extensive pictorial and video evidence taken across the wards and local government areas in Benue State. He also challenged anyone claiming victory in that exercise to publicly provide authentic video or pictorial evidence showing actual accreditation, voting, counting, and collation processes across the 276 council wards of Benue State.

Dr. Kuraun's complaint was officially acknowledged at the office of the National Chairman on 25 May 2026, but he has neither received any formal response nor been invited for any meeting, hearing, or discussion concerning the complaint filed. He further sent a formal reminder and pre-action notice through his solicitors, again urging the party leadership to urgently address the complaint before the expiration of the statutory timelines applicable to pre-election matters





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