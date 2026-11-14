Benue APC Faction Conflict Over Tinubu 2027 Campaign Alliances

Benue State political factions clash over campaign strategies for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election. The Benue Strategic Alliance and official APC council dispute mobilization efforts and political loyalty.

A deepening political rift has emerged within Benue State, pitting Governor Hyacinth Alia against Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume. This disagreement centers on the formation of a new mobilization group called the Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027. The conflict highlights the fragility of political alliances leading up to the next general elections.

Origins of the Campaign Dispute

The Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima was established by loyalists of Senator George Akume. Key figures involved include former Governor Samuel Ortom and other prominent members from the Peoples Democratic Party. Their primary goal is to mobilize support for the re-election of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima within Benue State. This group has explicitly distanced itself from the official Alia/Tinubu APC campaign council. The tension dates back to shortly after the 2023 governorship election and has now entered its third year of open disagreement between the two political camps.

Also read Tinubu Faces 2027 Electoral Hurdles Despite APC State Dominance

Official Rejection by State APC Leaders

On Friday, the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress rejected the formation of the Strategic Alliance. The Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council also issued a formal rejection. They characterized the new group as a plot designed to undermine Governor Alia's re-election bid. Citizen Richard Asema, the Director-General of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue State, addressed the issue during a news conference in Makurdi. He strongly opposed the inauguration of the alliance, citing the involvement of senior APC members such as Senator George Akume and Minister Joseph Utsev.

Alliance Response and Political Positioning

Director-General of the Benue Strategic Alliance, Akange Audu, issued a statement on Saturday defending the group. He argued that portraying the alliance as an enemy of President Tinubu is unacceptable. Audu emphasized that the group is a political lobby, not a faction seeking to take over the APC. The platform was created to accommodate estranged APC members pushed out of the mainstream structure under Governor Alia's administration. It also includes stakeholders from other political parties who share a commitment to the President's re-election.

Advertisement

Claims of Political Intimidation and Support Base

Audu warned that political support cannot be imposed through threats or public accusations. He described the recent press briefing by Citizen Richard Asema as misleading and politically counterproductive. The alliance claims its membership includes elected APC executives at the state, local, and ward levels whose structures were dissolved by Governor Alia. The group also claims the support of three Benue State senators, ten members of the House of Representatives, and several state assembly members. Additionally, they include opinion leaders who supported Senator Akume during the 2023 elections.

Future Implications for National Politics

The alliance asserts that supporting President Tinubu should be treated as a broader national project. It should accommodate diverse political interests, even those that do not align with Governor Alia. Audu concluded by stating that the significant political forces within the alliance should be welcomed. He argued that their commitment to President Tinubu must not be subjected to political intimidation. This standoff sets the stage for continued friction as both factions prepare for the 2027 electoral cycle.