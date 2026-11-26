Terwase Orbunde calls on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the Benue APC leadership crisis, warning that Governor Hyacinth Alia and SGF George Akume's rivalry threatens 2027 electoral prospects.

A former Benue APC governorship aspirant has publicly called for President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the deepening political crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State. Terwase Orbunde, a former chief of staff and ex-member of the House of Representatives, urged the president to enforce court judgments recognizing the Austin Agada -led state executive committee. He warned that the ongoing disagreement between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume could severely undermine the party's political interests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Orbunde Warns Against Over-Reliance on Governor Alia

Mr. Orbunde argued that the primary danger facing the APC in Benue is not Governor Hyacinth Alia's individual popularity but the party's excessive concentration of political influence around him. He cautioned that President Tinubu's support base in the state extends beyond the governor's camp and advised against ignoring other influential stakeholders. Orbunde stated that the unresolved divisions, competing party structures, and alleged disregard for judicial decisions could weaken the APC before the next elections. He emphasized that the party's major challenge is the governor's failure to accommodate other key political figures and interests within the state.

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History of Rivalry Between Alia and Akume

The deep-rooted disagreement between Governor Hyacinth Alia and George Akume began after the governor assumed office in 2023. The conflict centers largely on control of the APC structure and political appointments within the state. Mr. Akume, a former Benue governor and a key architect of the party's political structure in Benue, reportedly became dissatisfied with Alia's approach to appointments. Tensions escalated when the governor declined to accommodate Mr. Akume's preferences regarding the selection of commissioners, local government officials, and other political office holders.

Competing Leadership Structures and Court Rulings

The dispute intensified over the dissolution of the Austin Agada-led state executive committee, which was closely associated with Mr. Akume, and its replacement with a caretaker committee led by Benjamin Omale. Although the Tiv Traditional Council, led by the Tor Tiv James Ayatse, brokered a truce between the two leaders in April 2024, the reconciliation failed to resolve the underlying disagreements. The division has since produced competing claims over party leadership, with rival camps holding parallel state congresses on 4 March 2026. The Alia-aligned faction returned Mr. Omale as state chairman, while the Akume-aligned faction reaffirmed Mr. Agada's leadership.

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Legal Battles and Impact on 2027 Mobilization

The leadership dispute has significantly hampered the party's mobilization efforts for President Tinubu's re-election campaign. On 15 November, reports indicated that the rival camps exchanged accusations regarding the separate campaign structures established to mobilize support for the president in 2027. Mr. Orbunde highlighted that the APC's failure to resolve the leadership issue despite court decisions has weakened confidence among stakeholders. He cited the Makurdi High Court judgement in suit number MHC/1587M/2024 and the Court of Appeal ruling in appeal number CA/MKD/119/2024, which affirmed the Agada-led executive committee.

Appeal Court Upholds Ruling Against Caretaker Committee

The Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, dismissed the APC's appeal in June 2026, upholding the lower court's decision that dissolving the Agada-led executive was unlawful. Mr. Orbunde described the continued disagreement over party leadership as a critical test of the APC's commitment to the rule of law. He characterized the situation as more than a mere factional dispute, suggesting it reflects a broader failure to adhere to legal mandates. The continued stalemate poses a significant risk to the party's cohesion and electoral viability in the upcoming general elections.