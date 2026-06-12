Benue APC Chairman Reaffirms Support for Tinubu, Alia Administrations on Democracy Day

Benjamin Omale, Benue State APC Chairman, issued a statement on Democracy Day praising Governor Hyacinth Alia's leadership and reaffirming the party's total support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Alia. He commended peace, inclusiveness, and institutional development in Benue, while urging Nigerians to uphold democratic values and unity.

The Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Benjamin Omale , has reaffirmed the support of the people of the state and the party for the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia .

In a statement released on Friday and disseminated to journalists in Makurdi to mark Democracy Day, Omale emphasized the party's dedication to collaborating with all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to deepen democracy, strengthen good governance, and ensure the continued delivery of democratic dividends to citizens. He described democracy as the best form of government and called on Nigerians to remain united, law-abiding, and committed to the ideals of democracy, justice, peace, and national development.

The statement explicitly reaffirmed total support and loyalty to the administrations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia, underscoring the party's resolve to work with diverse groups to advance democratic principles and governance effectiveness. Omale also took the opportunity to commend Governor Hyacinth Alia specifically for fostering peace, promoting inclusiveness, and strengthening institutions of governance within Benue State.

He praised the governor's visionary leadership, asserting that it has positioned the state among the most developed subnational entities in the country. According to Omale, Governor Alia's leadership has instilled a renewed sense of hope, progress, and development in Benue, thereby reinforcing the true essence and benefits of democratic governance.

The state party chairman extended gratitude to a wide array of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organizations, security agencies, party faithful, elected representatives, public servants, the media, community leaders, and others who have contributed to strengthening democracy and supporting the successful implementation of government policies and programs in the state. His remarks encapsulate a message of unity, appreciation for governance achievements, and a call for collective effort in sustaining democratic values during the Democracy Day observance.

The statement serves as both a celebration of democratic milestones and a reaffirmation of political alignment with the current federal and state leadership, highlighting the APC's continued confidence in the Tinubu and Alia administrations as they pursue developmental agendas. It also reflects the party's strategic communication aimed at consolidating support and projecting Benue State as a model of progress under APC governance.

By focusing on themes of peace, inclusiveness, institutional strengthening, and development, Omale's statement positions the party as a proactive partner in national and state-level democratic consolidation. The timing on Democracy Day adds symbolic weight, linking the party's commitments to the broader Nigerian democratic journey. Overall, the news conveys a message of political solidarity, commendation of state-level achievements, and a forward-looking appeal for unified action across all sectors of society to safeguard and advance democratic gains





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All Progressives Congress Benue State Democracy Day President Bola Tinubu Governor Hyacinth Alia Benjamin Omale

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