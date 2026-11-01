Benjamin Kalu Urges South-East Support for Tinubu 2027 Re-Election

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu urges South-East residents to support President Tinubu and VP Shettima in 2027, citing development initiatives and political unity in the region for re-election.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has publicly called upon the inhabitants of the South-East geopolitical zone to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for their re-election in the upcoming general election scheduled for January 16, 2027. Kalu made this declaration while addressing attendees at a significant political gathering in Enugu, emphasizing that the region has reached a consensus on supporting the incumbent administration for another term.

Kalu Highlights Presidential Commitment To Region

Kalu argued that President Tinubu has demonstrated a significantly higher level of commitment to the interests of the South-East compared to previous Nigerian administrations. He urged the people of the region to reciprocate this demonstrated goodwill by actively supporting the President in the 2027 electoral process. The Deputy Speaker insisted that the South-East has resolved to back the APC ticket, stating that the region currently has no alternative presidential candidate for the January 16, 2027 election.

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Speaking on a Saturday in Enugu, Kalu was present at the flag-off of the APC Women's Mobilisation Campaign and South-East Women Empowerment Programme. This event was organized by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and served as a platform to discuss the political alignment of the South-East with the federal government. As the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council 11 (South), Kalu used the occasion to outline the administrative achievements of the President.

Historical Context And Political Unity Claims

Kalu declared that Tinubu has consistently shown affection for the Igbo people, a record he traced back to his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State and continued since assuming the presidency. He recalled that between 1999 and 2007, the President appointed individuals of Igbo extraction into his administration, citing Ben Akabueze as a prime example of such appointments. According to Kalu, the President's relationship with the Igbo was evident in his willingness to accommodate them in governance and protect their business interests from harassment.

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The Deputy Speaker noted that during Tinubu's time as Lagos State governor, no Igbo property was seized, and no businessman of Igbo descent was arrested. He highlighted that bringing Mr. Ben Akabueze into his cabinet was a historical precedent, stating that it had never happened before in such a manner. Kalu emphasized that this leader has not hidden his love for Ndi Igbo, framing these actions as proof of a deep-seated political and social commitment to the region.

SEDC Legislation And Post-War Reparations Discussed

Kalu lamented that successive administrations had failed to adequately fulfill the promise of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration, known as the 3Rs, made to the Igbo people after the Nigerian Civil War. He remarked that the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) under President Tinubu represented a significant intervention toward addressing the region's longstanding development challenges. The enabling legislation for the commission had remained pending through successive National Assemblies and administrations before Tinubu finally signed it into law.

He reminded the audience that after the civil war, there was a wait of almost sixty years for a promise that was not kept regarding reconciliation, reconstruction, and reintegration. Kalu stated that government after government ignored the Igbo people, leaving them waiting for a messiah to save them from their political and social marginalization. He described President Tinubu as a man who loves the Igbo from his heart and has translated that relationship into concrete actions that benefit the region.

Economic Investments And Future Political Expectations

The Deputy Speaker described the President as a leader who is actively investing in critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, as well as in education and access to financial support for the region. He commended the First Lady for initiating empowerment programs aimed at improving economic opportunities for women in the South-East. Kalu urged residents of the region to come out in large numbers on January 16, 2027, to vote for Tinubu and Shettima, claiming that governors and political stakeholders across the South-East are united behind the President.

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Kalu stated that by January 16, 2027, the region would not have any other candidate, asserting that the Igbo people and their governors are complete and united. He listed Abia, Enugu, Imo, and Anambra states as being fully aligned, declaring that the South-East is complete in its support. He emphasized that Ndi Igbo have unanimously agreed to return President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima to continue their good work, pointing to the cohesive political stance of the region.

Demands For Eight-Year Presidential Tenure

Kalu linked the region's present political support for Tinubu to the expectation that the South-East will eventually have the opportunity to produce its own President for a full eight-year tenure. He argued that having waited for nearly six decades since the Civil War, the Igbo people should not be expected to settle for a single four-year presidential term when their turn finally arrives. He questioned the fairness of restricting the Igbo to a four-year term when other ethnic groups have enjoyed eight years in office.

He asserted that it is not fair for those who want Ndi Igbo to do only four years of presidency, stating that such an expectation will not work. Kalu argued that just like others who served for eight years, when it is the Igbo's turn, they will also do eight years because what is good for one is good for another. He concluded that for now, their mandate is to support the man who has been supporting them, reaffirming that President Tinubu has not hidden his love for Ndi Igbo and deserves their continued political backing in 2027.