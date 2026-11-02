Leaders and cultural groups in Edo State denounce coordinated social media insults against the Oba of Benin, highlighting a clash between digital dissent and traditional heritage preservation.

A deepening rift has emerged within the Edo diaspora as cultural leaders and political figures in Nigeria condemn a coordinated wave of online attacks targeting the Oba of Benin. The controversy centers on individuals living in Europe and the West who have utilized social media platforms to launch systematic insults against the traditional institution. This digital desecration is viewed not merely as online dissent, but as a direct assault on the collective identity and historical custodianship of the Edo people.

Origins of Digital Assaults on the Throne

Samson R. Osagie and other commentators have identified a disturbing trend driven by disgruntled political interests backed by certain Benin and Edo indigenes residing abroad. These actors are described as weaponizing the anonymity of the internet to denigrate the revered stool of the Oba. The criticism argues that this behavior represents a betrayal of cultural loyalty, where sons and daughters of the soil, enjoying the comforts of Western nations, turn to insult the monarch who serves as the spiritual anchor of their heritage.

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International Legal Context for Cybercrimes

Addressing the legal ramifications of these digital actions, attention has been drawn to Resolution 79/243 passed against Cybercrimes. This resolution aims to strengthen international cooperation in combating crimes committed through information and communication technology systems. The convention is open for signature by States until 31st December 2026, with the goal of reaching fortieth signatory endorsement. It provides States Parties with measures to share evidence of serious crimes electronically, offering a framework that Edolites argue should be utilized to bring attackers to justice.

Contrast Between Online Hate and Royal Celebrations

The hollowness of these online detractors was starkly illustrated during the historic 10th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Commander of the Federal Republic. While a tiny fraction of voices spewed bile online, the broader world gathered in Benin City for a breathtaking display of royal splendour. Events included an intellectual discourse on Oba Erediauwa hosted by the University of Benin, a spectacular royal Durbar, and other cultural activities that showcased global reverence for the institution.

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Official Endorsements from High-Profile Leaders

Presidential and gubernatorial leaders publicly affirmed the sanctity of the Benin Royal Stool amidst the controversy. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the monarch, describing him as an enduring symbol of cultural heritage, dignity, and integrity. Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, alongside political leaders and traditional rulers like the Sultan of Sokoto, unreservedly supported the supremacy of the throne. Their public statements served to isolate the digital attackers and reinforce the monarch's status as a unifying cultural figure.

Academic and Social Validation of the Monarchy

Academic and social institutions further validated the traditional leadership structure during this period of tension. Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, acknowledged the monarch's role in fostering social cohesion and peaceful coexistence. Social and cultural groups joined in the outpouring of eulogies for what is considered the most revered Monarch in Sub-Saharan Africa. This unified front highlights the resilience of the monarchy against modern challenges posed by digital disinformation.