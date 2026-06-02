Benin President Romuald Wadagni makes first official visit to Nigeria

Benin President Romuald Wadagni has made his first official visit to Nigeria, meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to discuss strategic partnership and economic integration.

The President of the Republic of Benin , Romuald Wadagni , made his first official visit to Nigeria on Monday. Wadagni's visit was on the invitation of President Bola Tinubu , who received him at the State House in Abuja.

Both presidents held discussions covering all dimensions of their strategic partnership, including economic and industrial integration, energy cooperation, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and the regional situation. The Benin Government said the trip demonstrates the priority status that Benin intends to give to its strategic partnership with Nigeria in the conduct of foreign policy during this new presidential term.

Benin and Nigeria maintain one of the closest and most structurally impactful bilateral relationships in West Africa, bound by a shared border and a centuries-old history. On the economic front, Nigeria is Benin's primary trading partner, with the Autonomous Port of Cotonou serving as an essential gateway for Nigerian trade bound for landlocked countries in the sub-region. The Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone, which created over 14,000 jobs in 2025, is attracting growing interest from Nigerian investors.

Benin's formal exports to Nigeria increased by over 90% in 2024. The Sèmè-Kraké Joint Border Control Post, the West African Gas Pipeline, and the Benin-Nigeria Business Forum held in January 2026 all illustrate the depth of this bilateral integration. The West African country's new leader also visited Niger on Tuesday, the first such presidential trip to Niamey since a 2023 coup, in a sign of easing tensions between the neighbours.

Niger's military leaders, who broke off ties with traditional ally France, closed the border with Benin after accusing the country of harbouring 'French bases' bent on destabilising Niger. Junta chief Abdourahamane Tiani greeted Benin President Romuald Wadagni, who came to power on May 24, Tele Sahel showed in its live coverage





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Benin Nigeria Romuald Wadagni Bola Tinubu Strategic Partnership

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