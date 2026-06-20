Benin Monarch Summons Traditional Practitioners to Address Security Crisis

Oba Ewuare II of Benin has called an emergency meeting of native doctors, priests, and youth leaders to explore traditional solutions to rising insecurity, kidnappings, and cult violence in Edo State and Nigeria.

The Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has moved to address growing security concerns in Edo State and across the country, summoning native doctors, traditional priests, and priestesses to an urgent meeting at his palace.

The emergency gathering is part of fresh efforts by the Benin monarchy to tackle the rising wave of insecurity, including kidnappings, violent crimes, and cult-related clashes that have continued to trouble many communities. According to a statement issued on Friday by Chief Victor Nosakhare on behalf of the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, the meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The palace noted that the meeting was convened under the direct instruction of Oba Ewuare II and should be treated as highly important by all invited participants. Though details of the discussions were not fully disclosed, the palace indicated that the meeting would focus on exploring traditional approaches that could support existing security measures being implemented by government and security agencies.

The intervention by the Benin monarch comes at a time of growing concern over worsening insecurity in Edo State and other parts of Nigeria. Residents have repeatedly raised alarm over cases of abduction, killings, armed robbery, and violent clashes linked to cult groups. Traditional institutions have increasingly become part of conversations around community security, especially as local leaders seek additional ways to protect lives and property.

In a related development, the Benin Traditional Council has also scheduled another crucial meeting with youth leaders, popularly known as Okaighele. The meeting with the youth leaders is expected to hold a day after the first gathering, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Oba's Palace by 12 p.m





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Benin Monarchy Oba Ewuare II Traditional Security Edo State Insecurity Cult Clashes Youth Leaders

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