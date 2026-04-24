Benfica's Prestianni Banned Six Matches for Homophobic Slur Against Vinicius Jr.

UEFA has handed Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni a six-match ban for directing a homophobic slur at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a Champions League match. The ban includes an immediate three-match suspension and a two-year probationary period for the remaining three matches. UEFA has also requested a worldwide extension of the ban from FIFA.

The Union of European Football Associations ( UEFA ) has issued a significant six-match ban to Gianluca Prestianni , the Benfica forward, following a deeply concerning incident of homophobic abuse directed towards Real Madrid ’s Vinicius Jr. during a UEFA Champions League match.

The decision, delivered by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) on Friday, underscores the organization’s commitment to combating discrimination within football. The incident occurred during the first leg of the round of 16 tie between Benfica and Real Madrid in Portugal. Prestianni allegedly made a homophobic slur towards Vinicius Jr. in the second half of the game, prompting the Brazilian winger to immediately report the abuse to the referee.

This led to the activation of the anti-racism protocol, resulting in a ten-minute suspension of the match while authorities addressed the situation. Prestianni vehemently denied the accusations of racial or homophobic abuse, leading UEFA to launch a thorough investigation spearheaded by its Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. The investigation concluded that Prestianni was culpable of engaging in potentially discriminatory conduct, specifically finding him guilty of homophobia.

The six-match ban is applicable to either UEFA club competitions, such as the Champions League or Europa League, or official international matches played with the Argentinian national team. To ensure immediate accountability, three matches of the ban will be served immediately. The remaining three matches are subject to a probationary period of two years, commencing from the date of the decision. This means that any further instances of misconduct during this period could trigger the enforcement of the remaining suspension.

UEFA’s official statement detailed the specifics of the sanction, emphasizing the severity of the offense and the organization’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination. The statement explicitly identified the conduct as ‘discriminatory (i.e. homophobic)’ and outlined the terms of the suspension. It was also noted that Prestianni had already served one match of his immediate three-match suspension due to a provisional one-match ban imposed prior to the second leg of the Champions League tie in Madrid.

Beyond the UEFA sanction, the governing body has also requested FIFA, the global football authority, to extend the ban worldwide. This request, if granted, could potentially prevent Prestianni from participating in two matches should he be selected for the Argentinian squad in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. This escalation highlights the seriousness with which UEFA views the incident and its desire to send a strong message against discrimination across all levels of the sport.

Prestianni has been a regular contributor for Benfica this season, appearing in 37 matches across all competitions and contributing with 3 goals and 5 assists. However, he has seen limited action for the Argentinian national team, having made his debut in November 2025. The incident and subsequent ban raise important questions about the prevalence of discrimination in football and the effectiveness of existing protocols in addressing such issues.

It also underscores the responsibility of players, clubs, and governing bodies to actively promote inclusivity and respect within the sport. The focus now shifts to how FIFA will respond to UEFA’s request for a worldwide ban and the potential impact this will have on Prestianni’s international career





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UEFA Gianluca Prestianni Vinicius Jr. Benfica Real Madrid Champions League Homophobia Ban FIFA Discrimination

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