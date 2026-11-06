Bendel Insurance Petition NPFL Over Rangers' Controversial Goal

Bendel Insurance formally petitions the Nigeria Premier Football League regarding a disputed goal scored by Enugu Rangers in their rescheduled Matchday 9 match.

Bendel Insurance has formally petitioned the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to overturn the result of their rescheduled Matchday 9 encounter against Enugu Rangers. The club lodged a formal protest concerning a match-winning goal scored by the Flying Antelopes during their game at the Awka City Stadium on Wednesday, 4 November, 2026. This action underscores the club's insistence that officiating standards were breached during the decisive moments of the fixture.

The central issue involves a 47th-minute goal that ultimately secured a 1-0 victory for Enugu Rangers. Bendel Insurance argues that the match officials failed to enforce the Laws of the Game immediately after the goalpost allegedly became displaced during an attacking move by the visitors. The club maintains that this failure directly impacted the integrity of the contest and the final outcome.

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Core Dispute Over Displaced Goalpost

The controversy stems from an incident in the second half where Enugu Rangers launched a sustained attacking move against the Bendel Insurance defense. During this sequence, the goal frame allegedly shifted from its proper position. Despite this structural irregularity, the referee allowed play to continue rather than halting the game as regulations require. This decision enabled the Flying Antelopes to maintain their offensive pressure and eventually find the back of the net.

Chidozie Iwundu was the player who capitalized on the situation, reacting quickest to a rebound after goalkeeper Orya Joseph had initially denied an attempt from Emo. Iwundu headed the ball home from close range in the 47th minute, giving the hosts the lead. This single goal separated the two sides, as Enugu Rangers held on to secure all three points in the standings.

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Bendel Insurance Cites IFAB Law 1.10

In a club statement released on Thursday, 5 November, Bendel Insurance specified that their protest centers on the application of IFAB Law 1.10. This specific regulation addresses situations involving a displaced or broken crossbar and mandates when play must be stopped. The club insists that the referee should have immediately halted play when the goal frame became displaced, rather than allowing Rangers to continue their attack.

Under IFAB Law 1.10, play must be stopped until the crossbar has been repaired or replaced in its proper position. Where the crossbar can be repaired, the match is restarted with a dropped ball. If it cannot be repaired, the match must be abandoned entirely. Bendel Insurance argues that this provision is mandatory and leaves little room for interpretation once such an incident occurs during active play.

Impact on Match Outcome and League Standards

The club argues that the irregularity materially affected the outcome of the fixture, considering that Chidozie Iwundu's goal was the only one scored throughout the encounter. They contend that if the referee had stopped play and ensured the goal frame was restored, the circumstances surrounding the eventual goal could have been entirely different. This perspective frames the issue as a misapplication of the Laws of the Game rather than a mere subjective refereeing judgment.

The petition has renewed attention to officiating standards and the responsibility of match officials to ensure consistent enforcement in the NPFL. Bendel Insurance emphasizes that the issue is not simply about conceding a goal or losing an important fixture, but whether the correct procedures under established regulations were followed. Another important aspect of the petition is its reference to IFAB Law 5, which covers the authority and responsibilities of the referee during a match.