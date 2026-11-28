Political analyst Ben Ukeji condemns low Nigerian voter turnout as voter apartheid. He demands that INEC expand grassroots education to engage the 230 million population effectively.

Political affairs analyst Ben Ukeji has characterized the persistently low voter participation rates in Nigeria as a form of voter apartheid. Speaking on the critical state of electoral engagement, Ukeji argued that the widespread apathy reflects a systemic exclusion of a significant proportion of citizens from the democratic process. He emphasized that this exclusion undermines the very foundation of representative government and requires immediate institutional intervention.

INEC Mandate to Expand Awareness

Ukeji placed the responsibility squarely on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address this democratic deficit through enhanced public education. He asserted that the commission's mandate extends far beyond the mechanical organization of elections to include ensuring that citizens fully comprehend the importance of their participation. According to the analyst, INEC must actively encourage more Nigerians to engage with the electoral process rather than passively awaiting their turnout.

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Population vs Participation Gap

The analyst highlighted the stark discrepancy between the country's massive population and its actual electoral engagement levels. He noted that Nigeria has a population of approximately 230 million people, yet the number of individuals who actually vote is insufficient to determine the quality of leadership citizens receive. Ukeji questioned the validity of leadership legitimacy when such a small fraction of the populace is involved in selecting those leaders.

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Grassroots Sensitization Strategy

To combat this disconnect, Ukeji urged INEC to take public education seriously by extending sensitization campaigns to rural communities and grassroots areas. He recommended the implementation of seminars, workshops, and other awareness programs designed to reach voters who are often overlooked by standard metropolitan-focused campaigns. The goal is to demystify the electoral process and make it accessible and relevant to everyday citizens across all regions.

Strengthening Democratic Foundations

Ukeji stressed that elections remain an essential component of a democratic society and that broader citizen participation is necessary to strengthen the country's democracy. He argued that while democracy is widely regarded as the preferred form of government, voter apathy remains one of its major shortcomings. Addressing this apathy is not merely a logistical challenge but a moral imperative to ensure that the voice of every citizen is heard in the shaping of the nation's future.