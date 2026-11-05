Ben Enwonwu Retrospective Marks 70th Birthday at National Museum Onikan Lagos

A retrospective exhibition of sculpture and painting celebrates the 70th birthday of Ben Enwonwu, the Nigerian artist who sculpted Queen Elizabeth II and painted Tutu.

A retrospective exhibition of sculpture and painting has been held at the National Museum Onikan Lagos to mark the 70th birthday of the Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu, under the title The Art of Ben Enwonwu.

An image from the event shows Dr Chief Asika, a former Commissioner of the Central State, chatting with Prof Ben Enwonwu, while Mr Dele Jegede, Acting Director of the UNILAG Centre for Cultural Studies and President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, stands between them. Enwonwu was developing an approach that combined his knowledge of Igbo sculpture with techniques he studied in Nigeria and Britain.

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Challenging Traditional Forms and Cultural Identity

His work addressed cultural identity, colonial attitudes and the place of African artists in the wider art world. Working across wood, bronze, watercolour and oil, he challenged expectations that African artists should remain confined to traditional forms. Born in Onitsha in 1917, Enwonwu grew up with a family connection to sculpture. His father carved objects including staffs of office, stools and decorative doors.

Enwonwu inherited his father's tools and showed an early ability as a sculptor, and that grounding in traditional craftsmanship helped shape his later work. He studied under art teacher Kenneth C Murray in Nigeria before continuing his education in Britain, where he earned a first-class diploma in fine art at the Slade School of Fine Art. His formal training expanded his practice, but his work retained connections to Nigerian cultural traditions. Dance, movement and the human figure became recurring subjects.

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Rather than reproduce traditional forms unchanged, Enwonwu interpreted them through his own artistic language. His paintings and sculptures brought indigenous influences into conversation with the techniques he had learnt abroad. He became the first African artist commissioned to produce an official portrait sculpture of the British monarch. The Queen subsequently sat for him in London.

International Criticism of Royal Portrait Sculpture

Completed in 1957, the sculpture was exhibited that November at the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition in London. The commission brought Enwonwu international attention, but his interpretation also attracted criticism. Some observers objected to features they considered an Africanisation of the Queen. The episode reflected the tensions surrounding his career.

He worked within European art institutions while challenging assumptions about the abilities and ambitions of African artists. His portrait sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II remains an important example of an African artist interpreting a prominent European subject during the colonial period. The bronze work depicts an elongated female figure reaching upwards. Its form and movement have been interpreted in relation to African independence, cultural confidence and renewal.

Created as Nigeria approached independence, the sculpture expressed ideas that ran through much of Enwonwu's practice: identity, dignity and the right of African artists to represent their own experiences. It was presented to the United Nations by Nigeria in 1966, placing his work within an international institution. The sculpture also shows his ability to combine the human figure with a sense of movement, a quality visible across his paintings of dancers and other subjects.

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Tutu Painting Symbolizes Post-War Reconciliation

His painting Tutu became one of his most widely recognised works. He painted three versions in 1973 and 1974, during the years following the Nigerian Civil War. The portraits have since been interpreted as images of reconciliation, with an Igbo artist depicting a Yoruba princess. Tutu also drew attention to the task of locating and documenting Enwonwu's work, some of which had remained in private homes for decades, and to Enwonwu's place in modern African art.

The painting sold at Bonhams on 28 February 2018 for £1,208,750. While Tutu and the royal sculpture remain familiar reference points, Enwonwu's career extended across exhibitions, teaching and writing. He exhibited in cities including Lagos, London, Paris, New York and Boston. He also became a professor of fine arts at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, in the 1970s.

Négritude Movement and European Art Critique

His work engaged with Négritude, the cultural movement that asserted Black identity and challenged colonial ideas about African culture. In his writing, Enwonwu questioned why European artists could draw on African art while African artists faced criticism for using techniques acquired through European training.