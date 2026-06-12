Bellingham Says England Better Connected for World Cup After Euro 2024 Lessons

Jude Bellingham believes England are more united heading into the World Cup than at Euro 2024, citing improved team connectivity and learned lessons from the final loss to Spain.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has expressed confidence that the national team enters the upcoming World Cup with a stronger sense of unity compared to their Euro 2024 campaign, where they reached the final but lost to Spain.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from the tournament, Bellingham acknowledged that the squad struggled with connectivity off the pitch during the Euros, a factor he partially attributes to the immense expectations placed on the team. He noted that even during winning runs, performances often felt unsatisfying due to subpar play. Bellingham emphasized the importance of balancing a relentless winning mentality with the ability to savor success, suggesting that the team should hold onto positive moments more tightly.

Looking ahead, he stressed the need for every player to feel valued and included, citing the unpredictable nature of football where the decisive hero might not be the most obvious candidate. England's World Cup opener is set against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, next Wednesday as they pursue their first major tournament triumph in decades. Bellingham's insights highlight a critical self-assessment following Euro 2024, where England's journey to the final was overshadowed by inconsistent displays and off‑field dynamics.

The midfielder's remarks suggest that the squad has undergone a period of reflection aimed at fostering a healthier team environment. He points to expectation as a weight that hindered full cohesion, implying that the pressure of being favorites after strong showings in the 2018 World Cup and the 2022 Qatar tournament may have created a tense atmosphere.

The challenge now is to maintain the drive required to win while also nurturing a joyous, inclusive culture where each member feels integral to the collective mission. As England prepares for the World Cup, Bellingham's leadership role becomes increasingly pivotal. His call for inclusivity and preparedness underscores a strategic shift towards depth and psychological resilience. The team's opening match against Croatia sets the stage for a campaign laden with hope and scrutiny.

If England can translate their improved connectivity into consistent performances, they may finally overcome the hurdles that have prevented them from securing a major title since 1966. Bellingham's perspective serves as both a reminder of past shortcomings and a blueprint for future success, urging the squad to embrace each moment with both hunger and gratitude





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