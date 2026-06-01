BBNaija Season 10 Reunion Show Set to Premiere on June 8

The organizers of Big Brother Naija have announced the reunion show for the reality television program's 10th season, which will premiere on June 8. The show will revisit unresolved disputes, alliances, and controversies that shaped one of the most talked-about seasons in the program's history.

BBNaija Season 10 Winner, Imisi Ayanwale ... Photo Credit: Africa Magic Organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced that the reunion show for the reality television programme’s 10th season will premiere on June 8.

The organisers disclosed this in a statement shared on the show’s social media platforms on Monday, hinting at fresh drama as former housemates reunite months after the season ended. According to the organisers, the reunion will air on Africa Magic Showcase at 10 pm WAT and on Africa Magic Family at 10:30 pm WAT. They also unveiled registration requirements for prospective contestants.

Applicants were directed to register through the official audition portal, provide personal details, and select preferred audition dates, locations and times. Physical auditions were scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. Season 10, themed ‘10/10’, featured 29 housemates and ended with Imisi emerging as the winner after 10 weeks of competition.

The season also produced finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Kaybobo and Isabella, while Faith was disqualified shortly before the finale. With auditions for Season 11 already concluded and a new edition of the reality show on the horizon, the reunion is set to revisit unresolved disputes, alliances and controversies that shaped one of the most talked-about seasons in the programme’s history. All rights reserved.

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Bbnaija Big Brother Naija Reunion Show Season 10 Imisi Ayanwale Fresh Drama Unresolved Disputes Controversies

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