BBNaija's Sultana Named Cross River Tourism Ambassador for Creative Industries

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Sultana has been appointed Tourism Ambassador of Cross River State for Creative Industries by the Cross River State Carnival Commission with Governor Bassey Otu's approval. She announced the appointment on Saturday, citing her maternal roots in the state and pledging to promote its cultural heritage, tourism, and Carnival Calabar.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Sultana has been appointed Tourism Ambassador of Cross River State for Creative Industries. The appointment was made by the Cross River State Carnival Commission with the approval of Governor Bassey Edet Otu.

Sultana announced the news on her X page on Saturday, calling it a new honour and a greater responsibility. She also shared the announcement on her Instagram page. Sultana, who hails from Adamawa State, said the recognition holds special significance because of her maternal roots in Cross River State. Having maternal roots in Cross River, this recognition holds a special place in my heart, she wrote.

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She added that she is proud to be entrusted with promoting the state's rich cultural heritage, tourism, creative industries, and the globally celebrated Carnival Calabar. In her statement, Sultana expressed deep gratitude for the appointment. I am deeply honoured to announce my appointment as Tourism Ambassador of Cross River State - Creative Industries, by the Cross River State Carnival Commission, with the approval of His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, she said.

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She emphasized that she does not take the honour lightly and embraces the responsibility with pride and gratitude. She also pledged a genuine commitment to representing Cross River State with dignity, excellence, and purpose. I do not take this honour lightly. I embrace this responsibility with immense pride, gratitude and a genuine commitment to representing Cross River State with dignity, excellence and purpose, she wrote.

Sultana Pledges Commitment to Cross River Tourism

Sultana highlighted her focus as Culture. Heritage. Tourism. Global Visibility, summarising her mission in the new role.

Sultana thanked Governor Otu and the Cross River State Carnival Commission for the honour and trust placed in her. She also visited the governor to offer her support for the state's tourism drive. During the visit, she praised Otu's leadership in infrastructure development, tourism promotion, and the rebranding of the state. A photo showing Sultana with the Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Sir Gabe Onah, was shared online.

Appointment to Boost Cultural and Creative Sectors

The appointment is expected to see Sultana play a key role in promoting the state's tourism potential and the globally renowned Carnival Calabar. She said she is ready to use her platform to promote Cross River and its major events, including Carnival Calabar. Sultana added that she is willing to contribute to the state's creative industry in any capacity considered appropriate by the governor.

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Her new role is seen as a significant step in boosting the state's cultural and creative sectors.