Dorathy Bachor Takes Step Toward Breast Reduction Surgery, Says It Is the Right Time

BBNaija Season 5 first runner-up Dorathy Bachor has attended a breast reduction consultation after three years of delay and says she feels it is the right time for the procedure, pointing to 2027.

Dorathy Bachor, the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown in 2020, has taken a major step toward breast reduction surgery by attending a consultation she had delayed for three years.

She also said she feels the procedure is coming at the right time in her life. Bachor spoke about her decision during an appearance on TVC Entertainment's eSplash. In her words, I decided to undergo breast reduction surgery because I feel this is the right time to do it. I'm getting older, and I just want other things.

Also read BBNaija star Dorathy begins journey to breast reduction surgery

I'll share the reasons with you guys later. The reality television star first disclosed the consultation in a post on her X account on Wednesday, November 11. She wrote, Finally got that breast reduction consultation. After three years of procrastinating, I'm finally facing my fears.

Looking ahead to the proposed procedure, she added, 2027, New Year, New Me. Although Bachor did not disclose further details about the consultation or the medical arrangements for the surgery, her post suggests she is considering undergoing the procedure in 2027. Bachor has not confirmed a date for the operation, but her reference to 2027 has given followers an indication of when she hopes to begin a new chapter.

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Social Media Reaction to Surgery

For now, the consultation marks a significant step toward a decision she says she postponed for three years. The announcement has attracted mixed reactions from social media users. Some expressed support for her decision and commended her for prioritising her health and comfort, while others encouraged her to reconsider and pleaded with her not to go ahead with the surgery. Her physical appearance, particularly her bust size, attracted considerable attention during and after the BBNaija competition.

She finished as the first runner-up behind the season's winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon. Beyond the attention, the reality star has previously spoken about the challenges of finding suitable bras because of her size. In 2021, she launched her lingerie brand, My Full Chest, explaining that her personal experience with the difficulty of finding well-fitting and affordable bras inspired the business.

Launch of Lingerie Brand

Speaking about the motivation behind the venture, she said, It is hard to find my bra size, so I mean it is a struggle to find my size and I know how hard it is when I finally find one that is my size. She also explained that purchasing suitable bras was often expensive. She added that she sometimes had to buy just two pairs because of the cost and difficulty of finding replacements.

I know how much I have to pay for it if I am going to buy, I buy like two pairs and then that's it, she said. Bachor said the business was established to address a challenge she understood personally while providing other women with access to lingerie that suited their needs.

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BBNaija Rise to Prominence

Her latest announcement comes six years after she rose to prominence on the reality television show, where her personality and appearance made her one of the season's recognisable housemates. She has also said she would share more details about her reasons for the procedure with her fans later. The former housemate remains widely known for her full-figured physique and for founding the lingerie brand My Full Chest.