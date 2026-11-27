Bayern Munich confirm Jamal Musiala's hamstring injury, worsening their squad depth issues amid ongoing tensions with Harry Kane's fitness and club-player relations.

Bayern Munich have been dealt a significant blow to their squad availability as midfielder Jamal Musiala sustained a hamstring injury, further complicating the German champions' campaign. The club officially confirmed on Friday that the twenty-three-year-old Germany international has suffered a muscular injury in his right hamstring. This development adds a new layer of urgency to the team's growing list of fitness concerns during a critical period of the season.

Medical Confirmation and Injury Details

FC Bayern's medical team issued a statement on Friday confirming that Musiala will be out of action until further notice. The diagnosis of a muscular issue in the right hamstring leaves the midfielder's return date uncertain, forcing the coaching staff to adjust their tactical plans immediately. Musiala is a key creative force for both the club and the national team, making his absence a substantial loss for the squad's depth and versatility.

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Compounding Forward Line Issues

The injury to Musiala compounds existing fitness problems within Bayern's attacking department, specifically affecting star striker Harry Kane. Kane has already faced his own battles with fitness, and the loss of Musiala removes another vital option from the forward line. This convergence of injuries to two of the team's most potent offensive threats places immense pressure on the remaining attacking personnel to deliver results.

Tensions Over Player Treatment

This athletic setback occurs amidst rising tensions between Bayern's hierarchy and its players regarding the club's handling of Musiala's health situation. Musiala is currently managing a neurological condition that causes absence seizures, a complex medical issue requiring sensitive management. Reports indicate that the club's leadership, specifically power broker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, suggested that Musiala accept a pay cut during this recovery period, a move that sparked immediate backlash.

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Official Criticism from Union and Leadership

Bayern Munich vice-captain Joshua Kimmich strongly condemned the reported suggestion of a pay cut, describing it as completely unacceptable and not reflective of the club's values. The criticism did not stop internally, as the international players' union FIFPRO also voiced strong disapproval on Saturday. FIFPRO stated that Bayern should know better, highlighting a perceived gap between the club's stated values and its actual conduct towards Musiala.

Impact on Squad Depth and Tactics

With Musiala sidelined and Kane battling fitness concerns, Bayern Munich must now rely on their remaining squad depth to maintain their competitive edge. The medical uncertainty surrounding Musiala's recovery timeline means the club cannot plan for his imminent return. This lack of clarity forces the management to navigate a difficult period where tactical flexibility is severely restricted.

Next Steps for the German Club

As the injury assessment for Musiala continues, Bayern Munich will focus on managing the immediate void in midfield and attack. The club faces the dual challenge of securing results on the pitch while managing the ongoing public relations and internal morale issues surrounding Musiala's contract and health status. All parties involved are expected to monitor the situation closely as the medical team provides updates on his rehabilitation progress.