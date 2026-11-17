In Bayelsa State, parents hesitate to vaccinate children due to misinformation and health center delays. Pediatricians urge for better education to protect kids from preventable diseases.

Parents in various regions of Bayelsa State are increasingly expressing fear regarding potential vaccine side effects and the spread of misinformation, creating significant barriers to childhood immunization. These concerns, compounded by long waiting periods at healthcare facilities, are raising alarms about children's protection against preventable diseases despite ongoing efforts by health authorities. Many caregivers report that incomplete vaccination schedules and delays in accessing services are undermining attempts to safeguard the health of infants and young children across the state.

Misinformation Fuels Vaccine Hesitancy

Dr Obuoma Amaewhule, a pediatrician speaking with LEADERSHIP, identified the surge in vaccine reluctance as largely stemming from misinformation that circulated extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that prior to the pandemic, parents generally accepted immunizations without hesitation, but the current climate has shifted, with even educated caregivers becoming suspicious of vaccine safety. The spread of false claims that vaccines were designed to harm Africans or wipe out the African population has created deep-seated mistrust among families who previously trusted medical advice.

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According to Dr Obuoma Amaewhule, the pandemic caused many parents to question the fundamental safety and importance of routine vaccines. Some mothers and fathers are now inquiring about where vaccines are manufactured and whether imported doses from Nigeria are safe for their children. This shift in perception has necessitated an intensified effort from health authorities to educate the public, particularly as these myths continue to proliferate through social media platforms and other communication channels in the community.

Importance of Immune System Protection

Vaccines function by preparing the body's immune system to recognize and fight specific infections, a process that stimulates the development of immune memory. When a vaccinated child is later exposed to the actual disease, their immune system can identify the threat and respond more effectively to prevent serious illness. Dr Obuoma Amaewhule explained that skipping specific vaccine doses means children may not develop the necessary protection, leaving them vulnerable to infections that the immunizations were designed to prevent.

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The pediatrician urged health authorities to expand public awareness campaigns beyond rural areas, emphasizing that vaccine hesitancy is now evident among educated parents in urban centers within Bayelsa State. She recommended using diverse communication tools such as social media, radio dramas, and cartoons to educate parents and rebuild confidence in childhood immunization. These sustained awareness efforts must highlight both the benefits of vaccination and the severe consequences of failing to immunize children on schedule.

Mothers Share Personal Health Experiences

Jane Rufus, a nursing mother with a 10-month-old boy, reported that her child has remained healthy since beginning routine immunization at the Primary Health Centre in Okaka back in September. She stated that she has not experienced major difficulties with the process, although she missed a scheduled appointment for the malaria vaccine because she could not visit the facility at the required time. Despite this delay, she plans to return to complete the vaccination series before her child receives the next dose, which includes protection against measles.

Peace Bassi, a mother of twins from Akwa Ibom State, revealed that she had not completed all recommended immunization schedules for her children due to initial fears about possible vaccine reactions. She cited stories of children allegedly reacting negatively to vaccines as a primary source of her apprehension. Additionally, she identified long waiting periods and overcrowding at the Okaka Primary Health Centre as significant hurdles, noting that the numbered queuing system often requires mothers to spend considerable time at the facility.

Community Advocacy for Complete Immunization

Despite her initial reservations, Peace Bassi encouraged other mothers not to let rumors or misconceptions prevent them from immunizing their children. She stressed the importance of vaccination in protecting children against serious diseases such as measles and urged parents to strictly follow the schedules provided by health workers. Her stance reflects a growing consensus among local caregivers that the risks of disease far outweigh the manageable challenges of attending vaccination clinics.

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The need for stronger community involvement in this effort was also emphasized by Lady Eunice Nnachi, the Executive Director of Women Organised for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN). Her involvement highlights the broader societal role in supporting public health initiatives. By addressing both the misinformation and logistical barriers, stakeholders hope to restore trust and ensure that all children in Bayelsa State receive the full protection offered by modern medicine.