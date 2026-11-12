Bayelsa State and Fulcrum LNG Seal Partnership for Multi-Million Dollar Gas Processing Facility

Bayelsa State Government partners with US-based Fulcrum LNG to build a gas gathering and processing facility in Texas agreement highlights environmental protection and industrial growth.

The Bayelsa State Government has officially entered into a strategic partnership with the United States-based energy corporation, Fulcrum LNG Incorporated, to construct a state-of-the-art gas gathering and processing facility within the Nigerian state.

This landmark agreement was formalized on Wednesday evening, marking the conclusion of a two-day inaugural US-Nigeria Governors G2B Forum focused on Energy, Mining, and Infrastructure. The high-level event took place at the prestigious Sweet Water Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas, and served as a critical platform for fostering international investment and technological transfer in the Nigerian energy sector.

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US Nigeria Governors Forum Inaugurated

The forum was facilitated by Westpaq International in collaboration with the United States Department of Commerce and the US Commercial Service in Houston. It brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri, along with representatives from other key states such as Nasarawa, Ogun, and Ondo.

These government officials met with more than fifteen leading American firms specializing in energy, mining, and finance, including industry giants like Honeywell, KBR, Worley, Lummus Technology, and VGas, to explore viable investment opportunities. The proposed project is designed to be executed in distinct phases to ensure sustainable development and immediate environmental benefits. The initial phase will focus on the gathering and commercialization of currently flared gas.

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This gas will be utilized to power the state's Independent Power Plant and emerging industrial clusters, thereby addressing energy deficits while simultaneously curbing severe environmental pollution. Subsequent phases will involve a comprehensive integrated gas monetization and development plan aimed at harnessing Bayelsa State's vast and largely untapped gas reserves. Following a closed-door meeting with Governor Diri, the Chief Executive Officer of Fulcrum LNG, Mr. Jesus Bronchalo, expressed strong optimism about the partnership.

Fulcrum CEO Outlines Field Study Plans

He stated that the governor's detailed presentation at the roundtable significantly sparked his company's interest. Bronchalo emphasized that the collaboration holds great prospects for both the investors and the host state. He outlined that Fulcrum LNG would commence a thorough field study of Bayelsa's flare sites to identify the most appropriate technology and gathering infrastructure.

He drew parallels to a similar project his company is executing in Guyana, which is valued at approximately three billion dollars, suggesting that the investment in Bayelsa could potentially exceed this scale depending on the findings of the feasibility study. Governor Douye Diri responded to the proposals by describing the deal as a mutually beneficial arrangement that aligns with his administration's goals.

Governor Diri Emphasizes Environmental Benefits

He assured investors of his government's commitment to the immediate commencement of the project, highlighting that the current administration has approximately fifteen months remaining in its term. Governor Diri reiterated that the primary interest for his administration is how the project will mitigate the adverse effects of environmental pollution on the local population while boosting the state's industrialization drive.

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During his earlier presentation, the Governor highlighted that Bayelsa State holds between fifteen and twenty percent of Nigeria's proven gas reserves and supplies about sixty percent of the gas utilized by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company in Bonny, Rivers State. He also noted that the state boasts the longest Atlantic coastline in Nigeria at two hundred and three kilometers, providing direct access to the Gulf of Guinea.

Bayelsa State Highlights Strategic Advantages

Additionally, he pointed out the strategic advantage of the Agge Deep Seaport, describing it as Nigeria's deepest natural port that requires no dredging, making it an ideal first port of call for vessels entering the country. The facilitator of the forum, Mr. Samuel Diminas, CEO of Westpaq International, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and commended Senator Ben Murray-Bruce for his pivotal role in ensuring the forum's success.