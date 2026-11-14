Bayelsa Police Arrest Trio for Oil Wellhead Tampering in Ogbia

Bayelsa State Police Command arrests three suspects for tampering with a capped oil wellhead in Ogbia, recovering tools and hunting three fugitives.

Security operatives attached to the Bayelsa State Police Command have apprehended three individuals for allegedly interfering with a capped oil wellhead in the Otuabagi community. This incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Ogbia Local Government Area, marking a significant enforcement action against infrastructure vandalism in the region.

Arrests Made Following Early Morning Report

DSP Musa Muhammed, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Saturday. He disclosed that the command received a critical report at approximately 7:35am on November 12, 2026, which triggered an immediate operational response. The precision of the timing allowed operatives to intercept the suspects before they could fully execute or escape their planned activities.

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Operatives from the Ogbia Police Division acted swiftly upon receiving the intelligence. They mobilized to the scene in collaboration with the Community Development Committee, ensuring a coordinated approach to securing the area and detaining the suspects. The joint effort highlighted the importance of community-police partnerships in maintaining security in resource-rich areas.

Suspects Identified and Tools Recovered

The three individuals taken into custody have been formally identified as Simeon Joshua Ezeke, Pere Thankgod, and Gift Elijah. These arrests represent the immediate successful outcome of the police operation, which was designed to prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure in the locality.

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In addition to the arrests, security agents successfully recovered tools that are suspected to have been utilized in the alleged tampering. The recovery of these instruments is a crucial piece of evidence that supports the investigation into the nature and extent of the interference with the capped oil wellhead. The specific identity of the tools was not detailed, but their seizure confirms the physical presence of equipment meant for sabotage.

Fugitives at Large and Hunt Underway

Despite the success in apprehending three suspects, the operation was not entirely without setbacks, as three other individuals involved in the incident managed to flee before operatives arrived. These fleeing suspects are identified as Richard Johnbull, Ken, and Nabhel Moses. DSP Musa Muhammed stated that security operatives are currently engaged in ongoing efforts to track down and arrest these remaining fugitives.

The police command has assured the public that the hunt for the remaining suspects is a top priority. The ongoing search operations are expected to continue until all parties implicated in the incident are brought to justice. The coordination between the Ogbia Police Division and local security networks is critical to ensuring that these individuals do not evade capture.

Police Commissioner Warns Against Infrastructure Vandalism

Reacting to the development, CP Ajao Adewale, the Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State Command, issued a stern warning to residents against any form of tampering with public infrastructure. He emphasized that damaging or interfering with valuable assets is a serious offense that jeopardizes community safety and economic stability. The Commissioner stressed that the protection of critical infrastructure is a collective responsibility that requires unwavering public cooperation.

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CP Ajao Adewale urged citizens to demonstrate patriotism by actively safeguarding government and community facilities. He highlighted the importance of vigilance and encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately. This call to action is aimed at preventing future incidents of vandalism and ensuring the longevity of essential public services.

An investigation has officially commenced to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident at the Otuabagi wellhead. Authorities are determined to determine the extent of involvement of all individuals connected to the alleged tampering. The ongoing inquiry will likely focus on the motives behind the act and the potential broader network of individuals involved in the planned sabotage.

The Bayelsa State Police Command remains committed to bringing all those found guilty to justice. The comprehensive approach taken by the Ogbia Police Division, combined with the strong stance of the State Command, sends a clear message that infrastructure vandalism will not be tolerated. The community is encouraged to remain alert and supportive of these security efforts to protect local resources.