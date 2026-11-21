Bayelsa State Government mandates safety compliance for boat operators following a capsizing incident in Southern Ijaw that claimed four lives. Authorities urge strict adherence to passenger limits and weather protocols to prevent future maritime tragedies.

The Bayelsa State Government has issued an urgent directive to all boat operators following a fatal maritime accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area that resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including two minors. Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, emphasized that reckless navigation, vessel overloading, and the failure to utilize life jackets are strictly prohibited activities that threaten public safety on the state waterways.

Capsizing Incident Details and Fatalities

The tragedy occurred along the waterway connecting the Oweikorogha and Otuan communities when a passenger vessel capsized at approximately 11am on Friday. The boat was transporting travelers from Ayama to the Ukubie community when it succumbed to the hazardous conditions, leading to the loss of two adults and two children. This incident has prompted immediate regulatory scrutiny and public warnings regarding the operational standards of local ferry services.

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Rescue Operations and Emergency Response

Emergency responders, including the Bayelsa State Police Command, local divers, and other aid teams, successfully rescued 24 passengers from the water. Medical attention was provided on-site and at nearby facilities, with 19 survivors receiving treatment at the Ayama Clinic. Additionally, five individuals who sustained more severe injuries were transported to a hospital in Yenagoa for specialized medical care and ongoing observation.

Government Mandates and Safety Protocols

Commissioner Koku-Obiyai stated that operators must strictly respect approved passenger capacity limits to prevent overloading. She further mandated that vessels must be maintained in good working condition and advised against traveling during nighttime hours or during periods of bad weather. The Commissioner reinforced that no journey is worth a life, urging all stakeholders to prioritize safety over speed or convenience.

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Official Statements and Public Condolences

In her statement on Saturday, the Commissioner expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and the affected communities, which include Ayama, Oweikorogha, Otuan, and Ukubie. She affirmed that the government is fully supporting the ongoing joint search and rescue operations and will continue to provide necessary assistance to the police, divers, and other responders until the mission is concluded.

Future Regulatory Actions and Collaboration

The Bayelsa State Government has committed to working closely with relevant agencies, community leaders, and transport unions to strengthen waterway safety regulations. These collaborative efforts aim to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies by enforcing stricter compliance measures. The authorities continue to monitor the situation and emphasize that strict adherence to safety protocols is essential for the protection of all riverine residents.