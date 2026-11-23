Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri commissions a new marine taskforce to enforce safety rules at 30 jetties after a boat disaster killed 29 people. Details on the urgent safety measures and legislative response.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri is preparing to officially commission a dedicated marine taskforce to intensify search and rescue operations and enforce strict safety regulations following a deadly boat accident. This critical administrative move comes in the wake of a tragic water transportation mishap in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area that has claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals. The state government aims to prevent future catastrophes by ensuring strict compliance with established maritime safety protocols across all operational waterways in the region.

Official Formation of Safety Marine Taskforce

Dr. Faith Godwin, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, confirmed that the commissioning of the Safety Marine Taskforce is scheduled to take place within the current week. This strategic formation serves as a direct governmental response to the recent maritime disaster, emphasizing the state's commitment to overhauling water transport safety standards. The taskforce is designed to operate across 30 jetties throughout Bayelsa State, ensuring that every vessel meets rigorous safety criteria before transporting passengers.

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The initiative represents a consolidation of efforts by multiple state agencies to monitor and regulate marine activities more effectively. By establishing a centralized body with enforcement powers, the Bayelsa State Government seeks to eliminate the lax oversight that often characterizes informal water transport sectors. This structural change is intended to bring order and accountability to the busy inland waterways that serve as a primary mode of transportation for residents.

Investigation into Capsizing and Operator Conduct

Investigations into the causes of the boat capsizing have revealed complex interactions between private operators and regulatory bodies at the scene. According to Dr. Faith Godwin, representatives from the Maritime Workers Union were present at the location where the disaster occurred but chose not to intervene directly. Union officials stated that they believed they lacked the authority to confront the boat operator at that specific moment, highlighting a gap in immediate regulatory enforcement.

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The vessel involved in the accident was privately engaged to ferry persons from the affected location, operating outside the standard regulated frameworks. Dr. Godwin noted that this incident underscores the dangers of unregulated private water transport, where operators may prioritize profit over passenger safety. The lack of immediate intervention by union members at the time of the incident has drawn attention to the need for clearer legal mandates and faster response mechanisms for safety enforcement teams.

Multi-Agency Search and Recovery Efforts

Rescue operations remain active as the state government deploys a comprehensive coalition of agencies to recover additional victims from the water. The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, led by Alsace State, is coordinating with the State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Navy, and the Civil Defence Corps. These diverse security and emergency entities are working in unison to maximize the efficiency of the search for remaining bodies and survivors.

The collaborative nature of the rescue mission reflects the scale of the tragedy and the urgency of the response. Community Rescue Teams and Ministry Rescue Teams are also integrated into the effort, providing local expertise and manpower to navigate the challenging water conditions. The ongoing search highlights the human cost of the incident, with over 50 survivors currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Enforcement Powers and Legislative Reforms

The newly commissioned Marine Safety Taskforce will possess significant legal powers to enforce compliance among boat operators and station management. The taskforce includes representatives from the National Inland Waterways Authority, the Marine Police, and community stakeholders, creating an inclusive body capable of addressing violations at multiple levels. Any operator found non-compliant with safety regulations will face immediate legal action and potential prosecution.

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To support these enforcement actions, the Bayelsa State Legislative House is preparing to enact new state-based policies and laws specifically targeting marine safety. These legislative measures will formalize requirements for all boats operating within the state, mandating that every vessel must be river-worthy and adhere strictly to loading lines. Furthermore, operators will be required to maintain compulsory passenger manifests before departure, ensuring that capacity limits are never exceeded and that accountability is maintained for every journey.

Dr. Godwin emphasized that the ultimate goal of these stringent measures is to ensure that such a tragic event never happens again. By combining immediate enforcement through the taskforce with long-term legislative reforms, the state aims to create a sustainable and safe marine transport ecosystem. The commissioning of the taskforce marks a pivotal moment in Bayelsa's approach to public safety, signaling a zero-tolerance policy for negligence in water transportation.