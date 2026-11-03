Bayelsa Court Sentences Two Men to Death for 2022 Killings of Governor's In-Law and Two Others

A Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa has sentenced Gideon Atama and Clever Ovo to death by hanging for the 2022 murders of Governor Douye Diri's in-law Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, Paramount Ruler Kolibo Francis Amabelimo, and CDC Chairman Samuel Oburo in Kalaba Community.

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa Division has sentenced two men to death by hanging for their roles in the 2022 killings of three persons in Kalaba Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Two Men Sentenced To Death For Triple Killing

The victims were Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, an in-law to Governor Douye Diri; the Paramount Ruler of Kalaba Community, HRH Kolibo Francis Amabelimo; and the community's CDC Chairman, Samuel Oburo. The murders, which occurred in June 2022, sparked outrage and raised concerns over security in the community. The convicts, Gideon Atama, 32, and Clever Ovo, 33, were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder in suit number BYHC/YHC/CR/32/2025.

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They were arrested by a police investigation team attached to the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), formerly known as Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo. The prosecution followed investigations into the killings that led to the arrest of the suspects and their eventual arraignment before the state High Court.

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Judge Delivers Verdict After Defendant Dies In Court

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Justice Michael Amadise Ekade, found the two defendants guilty after considering the evidence presented before the court and sentenced them to death by hanging. The case had earlier suffered a setback following the death of another defendant, Bethlehem Nwanlia, 50. Nwanlia reportedly slumped and died within the premises of the Bayelsa State High Court on October 27 while awaiting the court's ruling on the matter.

Nwanlia was said to have developed health complications, including high blood pressure and stroke, while in custody at the Okaka Medium Correctional Centre. His death occurred before the court could deliver its ruling. The court then proceeded with the trial of the remaining two defendants, leading to their conviction and sentencing.

Some family members of the deceased expressed appreciation to the police operatives attached to the VCRU, particularly the team led by CSP Nwaogbo, for the arrests and investigation that led to the conviction. They also commended the Bayelsa State Government, through the Ministry of Justice, for what they described as the diligent prosecution of the case.

Families Express Relief Following Justice For Victims

The families said the judgment was important to them, as it represented a step towards justice for their loved ones who lost their lives in the 2022 attack. The killings had triggered widespread condemnation and calls for improved security in Kalaba Community and surrounding areas. The sentencing brings a measure of closure to the families of the victims, though the community continues to mourn the loss of its paramount ruler and other prominent members.

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The case highlights the challenges of security in parts of Bayelsa State and the efforts of law enforcement to bring perpetrators to justice. The judgment was delivered by Justice Michael Ekade, who convicted the two defendants after considering the evidence. The suit number BYHC/YHC/CR/32/2025 covered charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder. The convicts, Gideon Atama and Clever Ovo, were sentenced to death by hanging.