Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other leaders have called for investigations and stronger safety regulations after a boat mishap killed several people in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State. The boat was overloaded, had no passenger manifest, and most passengers lacked life jackets.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal and Bayelsa State governments to investigate the boat mishap that claimed several lives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He also demanded improved safety regulations across the nation's waterways. The tragedy occurred on Friday along the Oweikorogha-Otuan waterway. The victims were travelling from Ayama to Ukubie for a burial ceremony when the boat capsized. Police initially confirmed four deaths, including two children, and 24 rescued passengers.

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Atiku Calls For Enforcement Of Boat Regulations

Subsequent reports from the National Emergency Management Agency indicated the death toll had risen, showing the scale of the tragedy. Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, urged authorities to enforce existing regulations against boat overloading, the use of unseaworthy vessels and other unsafe practices responsible for avoidable accidents. A statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja, Kogi State, on behalf of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the victims were ordinary Nigerians who had embarked on a journey to honour a departed loved one but lost their lives. He stated: What makes this tragedy even more painful is that these were ordinary Nigerians who set out in love and solidarity to honour a departed loved one, only to meet their own untimely deaths on the waters. Ologbondiyan added: Bayelsa has lost fathers, mothers, children and breadwinners.

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No words can adequately capture the depth of grief now hanging over the affected communities. Atiku extended his condolences to the bereaved families, the affected communities, the state government and the people of the state. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of those injured. The ADC-PCC commended local divers, the Marine Police, the National Emergency Management Agency and other emergency responders for their efforts in the search and rescue operations.

Government Must Invest In Safer Transportation

Meanwhile, the council insisted that beyond immediate rescue efforts, governments must take concrete steps to address safety challenges confronting water transportation, particularly in riverine communities. Ologbondiyan said both governments must demonstrate the political will to prevent a recurrence by investing in safer transportation facilities and enforcing existing regulations. He stated: The Federal and State governments must prioritise the provision of standard and well-maintained boats, adequate life jackets, functional jetties and properly trained boat operators across riverine communities.

He added that water transportation remained an essential means of movement for millions of Nigerians living in the Niger Delta and other riverine areas, warning that their safety should not be treated as an afterthought. The council also called for immediate support to the affected families and survivors. Such intervention should cover medical treatment, psychosocial support and financial assistance for the burial of victims.

Families already devastated by the tragedy should not be left to bear the additional financial burden, the council argued. The ADC-PCC urged relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies. Also, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Bayelsa State, Mienye, mourned the victims and described the incident as painful.

He said his thoughts were with the bereaved families, injured survivors and the affected communities. He stated: This is a heartbreaking tragedy. My condolences go to every family that has lost a loved one and to the communities affected. I also pray for the recovery of those injured and for the safe return of anyone still unaccounted for.

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Mienye Urges Broader Review Of Marine Safety

Mienye said the incident should trigger a broader review of marine transport safety in Bayelsa, where thousands of residents depend daily on boats and other watercraft. He stated: For a riverine state like ours, marine safety should be treated with the same seriousness as road safety. We need stronger vessel inspection, proper licensing of operators, enforcement against overloading, compulsory use of life jackets and a more reliable emergency response system.

He also called for better-equipped marine rescue units, safer jetties and closer coordination between the state government, Marine Police, NEMA, local authorities and riverine communities. Police said preliminary investigations suggested the boat developed a mechanical problem before it capsized, while authorities have also warned operators against overloading and travelling without life jackets. Mienye added: Not every accident can be prevented, but many risks can be reduced.

Governor Diri Orders Investigation Into Mishap

Bayelsans should be able to travel on our waterways with greater confidence that safety rules are enforced and emergency help will arrive quickly when something goes wrong. The state governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Saturday ordered an investigation into the boat mishap and directed that anyone found culpable be prosecuted. He said preliminary findings indicated that the boat was overloaded, had no passenger manifest and that most of those on board were not wearing life jackets.

Likewise, on Saturday, President Bola Tinubu called for a minute of silence in honour of victims during the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Oyo State. Tinubu expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and the people of Bayelsa. The President also announced that Vice-President Kashim Shettima would visit the state to commiserate with those affected by the tragedy.

He made the announcement while addressing supporters at the rally, where he called for prayers for the repose of the victims' souls and an end to similar incidents. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, also called for an immediate investigation into the remote and direct causes of the fatal boat mishap.

Oyetola, in a statement released on Sunday through his media aide, Dr Bolaji Akinola, directed the National Inland Waterways Authority to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit its report to him. The incident has again drawn attention to the safety of water transportation in riverine communities, where boats serve as a major means of connecting settlements and accessing essential services.