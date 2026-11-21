Twenty-three bodies have been recovered and 24 survivors rescued after a wooden boat carrying mourners capsized in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State. Governor Douye Diri has ordered an investigation and directed that anyone found culpable be prosecuted.

The death toll from Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State has risen to 23, with 24 survivors rescued, Governor Douye Diri announced on Saturday night after cutting short an official trip outside the state to visit the scene and assess the rescue operation.

Governor Orders Investigation into Boat Accident

The governor said he had received a briefing on the incident and ordered an immediate investigation into its circumstances, directing that anyone found culpable be made to face the law. I have directed an immediate investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident and ensured that all those found culpable are made to face the law, Diri said in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

Also read Boat Accident in Bayelsa State Claims Over 50 Lives

Giving an update on the casualties, the governor said 23 bodies had been recovered while the 24 rescued passengers were receiving medical attention at designated hospitals in Yenagoa, the state capital. Diri disclosed that he visited some of the survivors at the Bayelsa State Specialist Hospital, Ovom, Yenagoa, after returning from Ayama, adding that they were responding to treatment.

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The governor announced plans by the state government to procure modern boats to gradually phase out wooden boats operating on the state's waterways. He directed the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to establish a Maritime Task Force to monitor operators and enforce safety regulations.

While our government is prepared to procure more modern boats to phase out the era of wooden boats on our waterways, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy will immediately set up a Maritime Task Force to monitor and enforce relevant water transportation regulations and safety rules, he stated. Diri commended state and federal emergency management agencies as well as security commanders for their intervention in the rescue operation, and thanked President Bola Tinubu for his condolence message to the victims' families and the people of Bayelsa State.

According to the governor, preliminary findings indicated that the boat was overloaded, had no passenger manifest and that most of those on board were not wearing life jackets. The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, as passengers travelled from Ayama to Ukubie for a burial ceremony.

The wooden passenger vessel, commonly known as a love boat, was conveying mourners when it reportedly developed a mechanical fault and capsized. The Bayelsa State Police Command had initially confirmed the recovery of four bodies, comprising two adults and two children, and the rescue of 24 passengers. In its earlier account, the police said preliminary investigations indicated that the boat developed a mechanical problem while navigating the waterways.

Survivor Shares Harrowing Account of Capsize

It also said some passengers had reportedly urged the operator to steer towards the riverbank after the fault developed, but he allegedly continued sailing before the boat capsized. The police further disclosed that the boat operator had fled the scene, while the boat manager had been taken into custody for investigation. A survivor of the capsized vessel provided a harrowing account of the event, describing how she struggled to escape while losing multiple family members and neighbours.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, said her elder sister, her sister's daughter-in-law and two children belonging to relatives were among the deceased. She noted that one of her neighbours and that neighbour's son also perished in the water. The survivor explained that the boat overturned suddenly, pressing down on the passengers. She described being trapped and drinking water while attempting to free herself, noting that she was the only person from her immediate circle to survive.

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She recounted how the boat broke from above and pinned them down before she managed to get out with help. Governor Diri asked the survivor if the bodies of her missing relatives had been recovered, receiving a negative response that highlighted the ongoing challenges in the rescue operation.

Tinubu Condoles and Directs Federal Support

The state government has issued stern warnings to boat operators against overloading, reckless navigation and travelling without life jackets, urging strict compliance with waterway safety regulations to prevent a recurrence of such disasters. President Bola Tinubu expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and directed federal disaster response agencies to support rescue and recovery efforts.

In a statement posted on his X account, he described the incident as tragic and emphasised that the victims did not deserve such a fate. He ordered relevant federal bodies to collaborate to ensure a successful recovery operation. Tinubu also directed that Saturday's presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, be held without much fanfare to honour the victims of the tragedy. At the All Progressives Congress rally in Ibadan, the President observed a minute of silence for the victims.

May their souls rest in perfect peace. Give peace and happiness to the people of Bayelsa and prevent the reoccurrence. We will support them, Tinubu said. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and the Bayelsa people, and announced that Vice-President Kashim Shettima would visit the state to commiserate with those affected.

The combination of mechanical issues and alleged overcrowding has prompted immediate calls for a thorough investigation into the operational standards of water transport in the state, as authorities urge strict compliance with safety regulations to ensure the safety of passengers using the waterways.