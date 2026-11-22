Bayelsa State Government launches probe after Love Boat capsizes killing over 100 mourners. IYC demands waterway reforms.

A devastating maritime disaster struck the Niger Delta region on Friday when a vessel known as the " Love Boat" capsized in the waterways near Ukubie, a community within the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The tragedy occurred while the overloaded craft was transporting mourners from Ayama to attend a burial ceremony, resulting in a catastrophic loss of life that has left the state in deep mourning and prompted immediate government intervention.

Investigation Launched By Governor Diri Order

Emmanuel Ewetan Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, has ordered an immediate and comprehensive probe into the causes of the accident, directing the Commissioner of Police, the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to commence investigations without delay. Governor Diri stated that he intends to ascertain exactly what happened and held that the incident was avoidable had every department of government at the federal, state, and local levels diligently performed their duties. He emphasized that the lack of manifest records makes it difficult to determine the exact number of passengers, but confirmed that officials have recovered twenty-three bodies and that twenty-four persons remain hospitalized. His directive includes a demand for a prompt report from the investigating agencies to ensure accountability and transparency regarding the safety failures that led to the disaster.

Also read Bayelsa Govt Issues Strict Safety Warning After Deadly Boat Tragedy

Community Claims Over 100 Casualties Missing

While official casualty figures remain unconfirmed due to the absence of passenger manifests, local sources, rescued victims, and volunteers searching for survivors indicate that the death toll exceeds one hundred persons, including many children. One survivor who managed to swim to shore recounted a harrowing experience, stating that passengers noticed mechanical faults and heard shouting before the boat broke in the middle and capsized. She reported that five individuals, including her elder sister, her sister-in-law, an in-law, and two neighbors including a small boy, are still missing and have not been seen since the accident. These accounts align with broader community fears that hundreds may still be missing in the river, highlighting the severe overcrowding and mechanical failures that allegedly occurred before the journey began.

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IYC Demands Waterways Safety Reforms

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called for comprehensive and sustainable reforms in the management of Niger Delta waterways, urging the Bayelsa State Government to institutionalize strict safety measures. The council argues that this tragedy must serve as a wake-up call for the introduction of mandatory boat operator licenses, the establishment of dedicated waterways safety and life jacket inspection teams, and the strict enforcement of passenger capacity limits. They emphasize that regulatory lapses and the absence of proper oversight mechanisms have allowed such dangerous conditions to persist, putting countless lives at risk during routine transportation across the region's complex river systems.

Official Condolences And Safety Warnings Issued

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Michael Ogbere, and other top government officials, Governor Diri visited the scene of the accident to condoled with the bereaved families and affected communities. He expressed sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones, noting that while Ukubie was the primary destination, several other communities were also impacted by the disaster. Diri issued a strong public warning against attending burials when safety conditions are compromised, advising citizens to avoid overcrowded boats even if they are confident swimmers. He cited the case of a young man rescued from the water who could swim but was still endangered, reinforcing his message that swimming ability offers no guarantee of survival in such chaotic and dangerous maritime accidents.