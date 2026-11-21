President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over a boat accident in Bayelsa State that killed several mourners and directed that the APC presidential rally in Ibadan be held without fanfare in their honour.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over a boat accident in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha community, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which reportedly claimed several lives on Friday.

The victims were mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community when the boat capsized. The President directed that the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, November 21, be held without much fanfare in honour of the victims. He said the low-key observance was also in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.

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Tinubu Orders Disaster Agencies to Collaborate

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu mourned the victims and extended his condolences to their families, the Bayelsa State Government and residents of the state. The President said those who lost their lives did not deserve to die that way. Tinubu said he had directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

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He said the agencies must collaborate to ensure that the operation is carried out successfully. The President said, Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way. I have directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

He added, I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster. Tinubu said, On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

I particularly mourn with Governor Douye Diri over this sad incident. The boat was conveying scores of passengers when it capsized, leaving several people dead. The victims were said to be mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community. The tragedy occurred on Friday in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

President Extends Condolences to Bayelsa Families

The President said he received the news of the incident with great sadness. The statement was issued on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy. Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the Bayelsa State Government and the people of the state. The President also directed that the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan be observed without much fanfare.

The rally was scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 21. The directive was contained in the statement issued by Onanuga. Tinubu said the decision was taken in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster. The President said he had directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful rescue and recovery operation.

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He said the agencies must work together to ensure the operation is successful. Tinubu mourned the victims and extended his condolences to their families, the Bayelsa State Government and residents of the state. He said he particularly mourns with Governor Douye Diri over the sad incident. The boat accident occurred on Friday in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Ibadan Rally to Be Held Without Fanfare

The victims were mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community when the boat capsized. The President said, Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way. I have directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

He added, I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster. Tinubu said, On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

I particularly mourn with Governor Douye Diri over this sad incident. The statement was signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy. The President expressed sadness over the boat accident which reportedly claimed several lives on Friday.