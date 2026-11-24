The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the November 20, 2026 boat accident in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, which killed 29 people including two children, and urged safer boats, life jackets and urgent relief for victims.

The House of Representatives has called for a comprehensive investigation into the fatal boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and demanded urgent humanitarian assistance for victims and affected communities.

The accident, which occurred on November 20, 2026, claimed 29 lives, including two children, and involved more than 150 passengers. The resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei, the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency. The motion was moved during Tuesday plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. Ambaiowei called for urgent intervention in rescue operations, provision of relief materials and measures to address persistent safety challenges in water transportation.

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Ambaiowei said the boat was travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie for a condolence visit when it capsized at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities. Most of the passengers were indigenes of Southern Ijaw. Rescue operations began immediately, with the Bayelsa State Government, security personnel and other relevant agencies joining efforts to save victims.

As of November 22, Ambaiowei disclosed that 51 persons had been rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and discomfort, while 29 victims, including two children, had been confirmed dead. Survivors were taken to medical facilities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and government hospitals in Yenagoa for treatment. Search operations continued for missing persons and possible survivors.

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Ambaiowei expressed concern that several passengers were still unaccounted for despite efforts by the Bayelsa State Government, security agencies and other emergency responders. He warned that the scale of the tragedy required a more extensive search and rescue operation covering a wider stretch of the river. He said the accident had plunged families and residents of Southern Ijaw, particularly Ukubie and neighbouring communities, into mourning.

House Mandates Investigation Into Accident Causes

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency and the Bayelsa State Government to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences. The House also urged NEMA, the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority and the South-South Development Agency to provide additional relief materials to affected communities.

They further called on the agencies to urgently supply safer boats, life jackets, floaters and other water transportation safety equipment to riverine communities. The House stressed the need for mandatory enforcement of the use of such equipment by boat operators and passengers to minimise risks. The lawmakers also observed a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives. Ambaiowei attributed the vulnerability of riverine communities to the poor condition of boats used for transportation.

He said many vessels were old, overworked and frequently overloaded because of the shortage of vessels. He also lamented the inadequate availability of life jackets, floaters and other essential safety equipment, as well as the failure to enforce their use. He noted that waterways were the major means of transportation in the constituency because many communities had limited access to motorable roads.

He warned that failure by NEMA and other relevant bodies to intensify rescue operations and provide relief materials could worsen the hardship facing affected families. He added that fishing, which provides food and income for many residents, had also been disrupted by the tragedy. He commended President Bola Tinubu for sending Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the affected communities to sympathise with bereaved families. He noted that the Federal Government had also donated N250m to the victims.

Lawmakers Urge Broader Review Of River Transportation

Contributing to the motion, lawmakers called for a broader review of water transportation in riverine communities. They argued that government interventions had largely focused on road transportation at the expense of people who depend on waterways. The House Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, said the tragedy had exposed the difficulties faced by riverine communities and called for subsidised modern boats.

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Agbedi said the Federal Government is providing Compressed Natural Gas buses, which are more economical, but whenever mass transit is discussed there is no provision for river craft. He said in this century people are still using dugout boats with weak roofs that could collapse on passengers. He added that if government provides modern vessels at subsidised rates, incidents like this could be prevented. Agbedi described the motion as an opportunity to address the longstanding neglect of riverine communities.

He insisted that federal transportation policies should also accommodate people living in areas with little or no access to roads. He urged the Federal Government to include modern boats in its transportation interventions and future budgetary provisions to make travel to remote riverine communities safer and more affordable. Shina Oyedeji urged the government to stop paying lip service to safety standards. He described the accident as a wake-up call for authorities to strengthen regulation of transportation operations.

Deputy Whip Questions Certification And Safety Standards

He questioned the training and certification of boat operators and called for proper inspection of vessels and other transport facilities. He said the time to stop playing games is now. Oyedeji said the government meant well by introducing CNG buses to make transportation cheaper, but implementation must be properly regulated to ensure safety. He said many drivers and operators have unclear training and certification, and their certifications should be reviewed.

He warned against adopting practices from other countries without establishing and enforcing appropriate standards for Nigeria. He urged the House committee responsible for safety standards to examine the matter and ensure regulations were properly enforced. The Deputy Majority Whip, Isiaka Ibrahim, said responsibility for safety on inland waterways rested with both federal and state governments. He noted that creeks and offshore waters were on the concurrent legislative list.

The House also urged the Federal Government to intensify rescue operations, provide relief materials to affected communities and introduce subsidised modern boats to reduce risks associated with water transportation.