Bauchi Suspends Emir of Lame Over Illegal Levies and Mining Interference

Bauchi State Government suspends Emir Aliyu Yakubu Lame over allegations of unlawful levies, land administration interference and mining meddling, and sets up a 12-member panel to investigate.

The Bauchi State Government has suspended the Emir of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, in Toro Local Government Area over allegations of unlawful interference in land administration, unauthorised levy collection, and interference in mining companies operations.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, will remain in force pending the conclusion of an investigation by a 12-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry constituted by Governor Bala Mohammed. The governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, announced the decision in a statement issued on Saturday. According to the statement, the suspension followed several petitions and intelligence reports from community leaders, stakeholders and security agencies regarding alleged abuse of office and arbitrary exercise of authority.

Also read Bauchi Governor Suspends Emir of Lame Over Misconduct Allegations

Government details allegations against Emir

The government said the alleged activities had generated tension within the Lame Emirate and raised concerns about public peace and security in the area. The allegations against the Emir include unlawful interference in land administration, unauthorised collection of levies, undue interference in the operations of mining companies, and other alleged acts of misconduct. The Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had requested earlier explanations from the Emir, who submitted written responses.

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However, the government considered his explanations unsatisfactory, prompting the constitution of an independent panel to investigate the matter. The panel is chaired by retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sani Mohammed and has three weeks to investigate the allegations and submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Other members include retired DSS Director Musa Mohammed Yankari and representatives of the police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Natural Resources Development. Additional members are drawn from the Toro Local Government Area and the Local Government Service Commission. The government directed the suspended Emir to remain within the Lame Emirate throughout the suspension unless authorised to leave.

Senior Councillor appointed as interim head

He was further barred from interfering in the administrative, traditional and official affairs of the Emirate Council. To ensure the smooth administration of the emirate, the government appointed the Senior Councillor, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Gumau, who holds the traditional title of Galadiman Lame, to oversee its day-to-day affairs on an interim basis.

The government stressed that the allegations had not yet been established and assured that the suspended Emir would be given an opportunity to defend himself in accordance with the principles of natural justice and fair hearing. The suspension is a precautionary administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, prevent possible interference with witnesses and official Emirate records, and reduce tensions within the community.

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Authorities urge calm and cooperation

It urged residents, community leaders, traditional titleholders and youths in Lame to remain calm, law-abiding and to cooperate with security agencies and the panel throughout the investigation. The government reiterated its commitment to accountability and the integrity of traditional institutions across the state.