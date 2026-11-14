Bauchi Governor Suspends Emir of Lame, Sets Up 12-Member Panel of Inquiry

Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the Emir of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, over alleged unlawful levies, land administration interference and meddling in mining operations. A 12-member panel has three weeks to investigate.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the Emir of Lame in Toro Local Government Area, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, over allegations of misconduct. The suspension takes immediate effect.

Emir Lame Suspended Over Misconduct Allegations

The allegations include unlawful interference in land administration, unauthorised collection of levies, undue interference in the operations of mining companies, and other alleged acts of misconduct. The suspension was announced on Saturday in a statement signed by the Governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado. The government also approved the constitution of a 12-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the traditional ruler.

Also read Bauchi Governor Suspends Emir of Lame Over Misconduct Allegations

According to the statement, the decision followed the receipt of multiple formal petitions and intelligence reports from community leaders, stakeholders and security agencies. The petitions concerned alleged abuse of office and arbitrary exercise of authority by the Emir. The government said the alleged activities had generated tension within the Lame Emirate and raised concerns about public peace, security and harmonious coexistence in the area.

It added that the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had earlier requested explanations from the Emir. He submitted written responses that the government considered unsatisfactory, necessitating an independent investigation. The panel is chaired by retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sani Mohammed.

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Panel of Inquiry Established to Investigate Emir

Other members include retired Director of the Department of State Services Musa Mohammed Yankari, and representatives of the Police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Natural Resources Development, Toro Local Government Area, Local Government Service Commission and the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The panel has been given three weeks to investigate the allegations and submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

As part of the measures approved by the governor, the suspended Emir has been directed to remain within the Lame Emirate unless authorised otherwise by the appropriate authorities. He has also been directed not to interfere in the administrative, traditional or other official affairs of the Lame Emirate Council throughout the period of his suspension.

The government appointed the Senior Councillor of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Gumau, the Galadiman Lame, to oversee the day-to-day administration of the emirate in an interim capacity. The arrangement is pending the conclusion of the inquiry and further directives. The statement said the suspension was a precautionary administrative measure. It is aimed at protecting the integrity of the investigation, preventing possible interference with witnesses and official records, and reducing tensions in the community.

Interim Administration Appointed for Lame Emirate

It, however, stressed that the allegations against the Emir remained subject to investigation. He would be given the opportunity to defend himself in accordance with the principles of natural justice, fair hearing and due process. The government said the actions were taken in the overriding interest of peace, public order and good governance. It urged residents of the emirate and traditional titleholders to remain calm and cooperate with the panel.

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The statement added that the suspension is intended to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and prevent possible interference with witnesses and official Emirate records. It is also meant to reduce tensions within the community. Gidado said the government received multiple formal petitions and intelligence reports from community leaders, stakeholders and security agencies concerning the Emir's alleged conduct. The complaints had generated tension in the emirate, raising concerns about public peace, security and peaceful coexistence.

He said the state government initially summoned the Emir for fair hearing, but his explanation was not satisfactory. This necessitated an independent investigation. He noted that the allegations remain subject to investigation and that the Emir shall be afforded the opportunity to respond to all allegations against him. This will be done in accordance with the principles of natural justice and due process.

The government directed the Emir to remain within the emirate during the suspension unless granted permission by the appropriate authority. It also instructed him not to interfere in the administrative, traditional or other official affairs of the emirate council. In the meantime, Bala Abubakar, a senior councillor of the Lame Emirate Council, has been directed to oversee the day-to-day administration of the emirate in an interim capacity.

The government said the arrangement was intended to ensure continuity in the emirate's administration while the investigation lasted. The panel is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government within three weeks. The suspension will remain in force pending the conclusion of the investigation.