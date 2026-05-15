Bauchi State Police Command Arrests Man for Allegedly Attempting to Kill Driver and Steal Vehicle

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Bala Yusuf for allegedly attempting to kill a driver and steal his vehicle. The suspect hired the driver to transport him from Abuja to Jos but later laced the driver's food with sleeping pills and attempted to flee with the vehicle.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Bala Yusuf , a native of Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, for allegedly attempting to kill a driver and steal his vehicle.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Habib. According to the statement, the suspect hired the driver to transport him from Abuja to Jos. Upon arriving in Jos, the suspect allegedly persuaded the driver to continue the journey to Bauchi under the pretext of visiting his family.

The statement said that after reaching Bauchi, the suspect allegedly laced the driver’s food with sleeping pills and attempted to flee with the vehicle, which was valued at about N5 million.

"The suspect was apprehended in possession of the vehicle, while the victim was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention," the statement added. The command further stated that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident before the suspect is charged to court





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Bauchi State Police Command Bala Yusuf Dutse Local Government Area Of Jigawa State Jigawa State Abuja Jos Bauchi Attempting To Kill Steal Vehicle Laced Food With Sleeping Pills Attempted To Flee With Vehicle Value Of Vehicle Medical Attention Investigation Ongoing Circumstances Surrounding The Incident Charged To Court

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