Bauchi State inaugurates the State Action Committee on Business and Human Rights to ensure responsible commerce and citizen rights protection under the 2024-2028 National Action Plan.

Bauchi State authorities have committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to guarantee that commercial enterprises operate with full responsibility and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens. This strategic initiative serves as the foundational step for implementing the state's formal Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, marking a significant shift in how local regulatory bodies oversee economic activities.

Usman El-Yakubu, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, provided this assurance during a dedicated workshop organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Bauchi. The event took place on Wednesday and brought together legal experts, government officials, and human rights advocates to discuss the mechanisms for protecting individuals within the commercial sector.

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Legal Framework and Institutional Commitment

El-Yakubu was represented at the workshop by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Sabiu Adamu Gumba, SAN, who delivered the official statements on behalf of the Justice Ministry. The commissioner praised the NHRC for broadening its traditional scope beyond conventional human rights violations to address complex issues involving businesses, communities, and individual rights holders.

He described this evolving approach to business and human rights as a necessary development for the state, emphasizing that businesses remain critical drivers of economic growth, societal well-being, and overall development. El-Yakubu expressed his satisfaction upon his appointment as the Chairman of the State Working Group on Business and Human Rights and assured all committee members that the Ministry of Justice remains open to collaboration.

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The commissioner confirmed that the ministry is prepared to provide the necessary institutional support to advance this initiative, noting that the Citizens' Rights Department is specifically mandated to promote public awareness and protect the rights of citizens. Despite these existing structures, he observed that many residents in Bauchi State remain unaware of their responsibilities and rights under the law.

Public Awareness and Radio Campaigns

To bridge this gap in knowledge, the ministry has recently introduced dedicated radio programmes designed to sensitize the general public about their legal rights. These broadcasts aim to ensure that the populace is informed and empowered to hold commercial entities accountable for any violations that may occur within their operations.

El-Yakubu stated that the establishment of the State Working Group would further strengthen partnerships between the government and civil society, thereby expanding the reach of public awareness campaigns. He urged committee members to engage the ministry whenever needed, reiterating the ministry's firm commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at protecting citizens' rights across the entire state.

At the conclusion of the formal proceedings, Sabiu Adamu Gumba SAN, acting on the authority vested in him by the State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, officially inaugurated the State Action Committee on Business and Human Rights. This body will now serve as the primary oversight mechanism for ensuring compliance with the new standards.

Commerce Ministry and Economic Impact

Further reinforcing the government's stance, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Investment commended the NHRC for organizing the workshop, describing the event as a timely and necessary initiative. Represented by an Administrative Officer named Hashim Yahaya Muazu, the commissioner highlighted the inclusion of human rights in the National Action Plan 2024-2028 as a significant milestone in promoting responsible business practices within the region.

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He noted that this new initiative aligns perfectly with the ministry's existing mandate to ensure that all commercial activities in Bauchi State are conducted responsibly and sustainably. The commissioner stressed that protecting human rights is not just a legal obligation but is essential for the successful development and long-term implementation of the State Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

"We are pleased to be part of this State Working Group on Business and Human Rights and assure you of our commitment to integrating human rights principles into our trade, commerce and investment policies and programmes in line with the three pillars of protect, respect and remedy," he declared during his address to the assembled stakeholders.

Legal Community and Next Steps

The Bauchi State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also responded positively to the development, commending the initiative and pledging its active participation in the newly formed committee. The legal community expressed readiness to contribute whenever required, signaling a unified front between the judiciary, the executive, and legal practitioners in upholding human rights.

This collaborative effort marks a new chapter in Bauchi State's governance, where economic development is increasingly viewed through the lens of human rights compliance. The actions of the State Action Committee on Business and Human Rights will likely set a precedent for other states in Nigeria looking to balance industrial growth with social responsibility.

The successful implementation of this plan depends heavily on the continued engagement of all stakeholders, including the NHRC, the Justice Ministry, and the Commerce Department. As the State Working Group begins its operations, the focus will remain on translating these commitments into tangible protections for citizens and sustainable growth for businesses.