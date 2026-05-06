Bauchi State Hisbah Command Arrests Seven Over Alleged Wife Swapping Scandal in Azare

Seven members of the Wuddadu group in Katagum Local Government Area were apprehended by the Hisbah Command for orchestrating an unlawful spouse exchange system.

The Hisbah Command operating within Bauchi State has taken decisive action by arresting seven individuals in the town of Azare, located in the Katagum Local Government Area.

These arrests were made following reports of a shocking and illicit arrangement involving the swapping of wives among the suspects, a practice that has been condemned as both unlawful and profoundly immoral by local authorities. The individuals involved are reportedly members of a spiritual or social organization known as the Wuddadu group.

According to the allegations, these men had secretly established a system where they would exchange their spouses for sexual encounters, believing that such an arrangement was acceptable within their secret circle. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking intense debates about morality, trust, and the sanctity of marriage. Malam Ridwan Muhammad Khairan, the Katagum Zonal Commander, provided detailed insights into the operation during a press briefing.

He explained that the Hisbah Command acted upon credible intelligence gathered from concerned residents and even from within the Wuddadu group itself. The arrests were carried out by a specialized enforcement team known as Operation Ko Ba Kobo, which is tasked with maintaining public morality and ensuring adherence to religious guidelines. During preliminary interrogations, the suspects attempted to defend their actions by claiming that they had received spiritual revelations that justified the exchange of partners.

However, Commander Khairan categorically dismissed these claims, asserting that there is absolutely no basis for such practices in the Islamic faith. He emphasized that marriage is a sacred contract based on specific legal and religious principles, and any deviation such as wife-swapping is strictly forbidden under Sharia law and is considered an act of adultery. The leadership of the Wuddadu group has since moved quickly to distance itself from the actions of these seven men.

Malam Sagir Bashir, the leader of the group, expressed his disappointment and clarified that the association does not condone or encourage such immoral behavior. He revealed that the group had been aware of these tendencies for over a year and had attempted to rectify the situation through internal counselling, strict warnings, and spiritual guidance. Despite these efforts, the individuals continued their clandestine activities in secret, hiding their transgressions from the general membership.

Bashir stated that the decision to involve the Hisbah Command was a necessary step to cleanse the group of deviant elements and to protect the moral integrity of the wider community. He noted that the suspects had previously promised to desist from such acts after a similar incident was uncovered, but their failure to keep that promise left the leadership with no other option but to seek legal intervention.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by moral policing units in Northern Nigeria as they strive to balance religious adherence with societal stability. The Hisbah Command has reiterated its commitment to clamping down on any conduct that contradicts the core teachings of Islam and the values of the society. By publicizing this case, the authorities hope to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in similar illicit practices.

Furthermore, the command has urged all residents of Bauchi State to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the proper authorities immediately. The emphasis remains on the need for individuals to seek guidance from authentic scholars and to adhere to the established norms of conduct to ensure a peaceful and moral coexistence within the state. The case now rests with the relevant judicial authorities to determine the final punishment for the suspects in accordance with the law





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Hisbah Command Bauchi State Wife Swapping Sharia Law Wuddadu Group

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