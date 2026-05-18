Bauchi State Governor Expresses Grief Over Death of Hajj Official

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed grief over the death of Alhaji Shehu Yahaya Jalam, the Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, who died during the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed grief over the death of Alhaji Shehu Yahaya Jalam , the Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, who died during the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia .

Jalam reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Makkah after a brief illness while participating in the annual pilgrimage. The Bauchi governor described the development as painful and unfortunate, saying the state had lost a committed public servant who dedicated years of his life to government service and public administration.

In a condolence message issued through his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed said the late permanent secretary was known for his discipline, loyalty and commitment to duty. According to the governor, Jalam contributed immensely to the coordination of previous Hajj operations and handled several sensitive government responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.

His passing is a great loss not only to his family and colleagues, but also to the entire Bauchi State Government and the wider community who benefited from his commitment, humility, and strong sense of duty. The governor further noted that the deceased maintained a strong record of service within the state civil service and remained respected among colleagues and associates for his calm disposition and dedication to work.

The statement added that funeral prayers for the late permanent secretary would be held at the Holy Mosque of the Ka’aba in Makkah after the Zuhur prayer on Sunday. Governor Mohammed extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Misau Emirate Council, the Dambam Emirate Council, as well as friends and associates affected by the loss.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort his family during the difficult period. The death comes as thousands of Nigerian pilgrims are currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise, with state officials and pilgrimage coordinators overseeing welfare and logistics for pilgrims from different parts of the country





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Bauchi State Governor Alhaji Shehu Yahaya Jalam Permanent Secretary For Special Services Hajj Pilgrimage Saudi Arabia Death Funeral Prayers Welfare And Logistics Pilgrims Pilgrimage Coordinators

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