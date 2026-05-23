Bauchi State Bans Fake Employment Offers Amid Allegations of Forgery

The Bauchi State Government has issued a warning to residents against fake employment offers as the arrest of Saleem Alhassan, alias Jagaban Ningi, has brought to light allegations of forgery and related offenses. Authorities have cautioned the public to safeguard the integrity of the civil service and to be aware of fraudsters posing as recruiters, The criminal activity followed an earlier complaint from the Office of the Head of Civil Service. It resulted in the prosecution of two other suspects in similar cases and it also led to the arrest of Saleem Alhassan, alias Jagaban Ningi. Website users need to be vigilant when seeking any employment opportunities with state organizations should only come from official communication sufficiently verified that it comes from Government. Residents have been urged to report such cases to the nearest police station, State Criminal Investigation Department, or the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The Bauchi State Government has warned the public against fake employment offers as the arrest of Saleem Alhassan, alias Jagaban Ningi, by the Bauchi State Police Command follows allegations of forgery and related offenses.

The ads say that government jobs are not for sale and all recruitment procedures follow established processes communicated via official channels only. , The arrest has sparked an advisory from the Office of the Head of Civil Service in Bauchi State to residents for safeguarding the integrity of the civil service. The advisory aims to curb the circulation of counterfeit appointment letters from fraudsters who are extorting residents with offers of jobs in the state civil service.

Police investigation into Jagaban Ningi revealed that he was involved in fabricating and distributing fake employment documents to unsuspecting citizens, Generating revenue of around N500,000 and N750,000 for himself. The Office of the Head of Civil Service stated that the procedures followed to select candidates for recruitment are transparent, public, and communicated through official channels.

Therefore, fraudsters are pretending to facilitate recruitment using Tunbun jaw onto , For example





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Bauchi State Fake Employment Offers Forgery Civil Service Recruitment

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