Bauchi senator, Shehu Buba quits APC for PRP after withdrawing from primary

Bauchi senator, Shehu Buba, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) after withdrawing from the APC governorship primary. Buba cited the absence of internal democracy, lack of fairness, marginalisation of genuine party members, and growing disregard for grassroots supporters within the APC as reasons for his resignation. Several other party members have also resigned, accusing the APC of lacking transparency and internal democracy.

Political tension has intensified in Bauchi State as Senator Shehu Buba Umar , representing Bauchi South Senatorial District , has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) just days after stepping down from the APC governorship primary.

Buba, who was a leading contender for the governorship ticket, withdrew from the race shortly before the primary election. He said his decision was based on what he described as violations of party rules and the constitution. The senator officially announced his resignation on Sunday, May 24, 2026. He cited the absence of internal democracy, lack of fairness, marginalisation of genuine party members, and what he described as growing disregard for grassroots supporters within the APC.

According to him, his move to PRP followed extensive consultations with political allies, youth groups, women’s groups, stakeholders, and supporters across Bauchi State. He said PRP offers a platform built on justice, transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, and people-oriented leadership. Buba stressed that leaders must now come together to address national challenges such as poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and economic hardship. Our people deserve better governance, better opportunities, and leadership that truly listens to their concerns.

Politics should be about service to humanity, justice, development, and improving the living conditions of the masses, he said. He also urged his supporters to join him in PRP in order to continue the struggle for good governance and accountability in Bauchi State. The political crisis did not end with Buba’s exit. Another senator from Bauchi North, Samaila Kaila Dahuwa, also resigned from the APC after losing his return ticket and moved to PRP.

In the House of Representatives, Hon. Rabilu Bala Kashuri also quit the APC after failing to secure the party’s ticket for re-election. He submitted his resignation letter on May 21, 2026, to his ward chairman. Former deputy governorship candidate in 2023, Hon.

Shehu Aliyu Musa, also left the APC. He said his resignation was due to lack of purposeful leadership, unfair treatment of party members and lack of cohesion among leaders of the party. Since the APC governorship primaries were concluded, several other aspirants and party stakeholders have also resigned, accusing the process of lacking transparency and internal democracy. Former House of Assembly majority leader and aspirant for Katagum Federal Constituency, Hon.

Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, also resigned. He said the process was unfair and predetermined. In his letter, he stated: I write to formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership of the party (Membership No. APC 051203000049) in your ward, with immediate effect. He added: This decision follows recent developments regarding party activities, particularly the conduct of the 2026 primaries for various elective positions.

After careful observation and review, I am convinced that the process was marred by predetermined results, the outright allocation of votes, and non-compliance with the guidelines for the conduct of said primaries. Other party members, including Hon. Abubakar Dahuwa Abdulkadir, also left the APC, describing the primaries as unfair and undemocratic. Similarly, Hon.

Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye and Hon. Rabi’u Abubakar Bishi resigned, both citing injustice, internal crises, and irregularities within the party. Many of the aggrieved members insisted that no proper direct primaries were conducted, claiming that candidates were imposed rather than elected through a democratic process





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Bauchi State Senator Shehu Buba Umar All Progressives Congress (APC) People’S Redemption Party (PRP) Bauchi South Senatorial District

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