Bauchi Police Arrest Five Suspects Over Child Sexual Assault Cases

The Bauchi State Police Command arrested five suspects over alleged sexual assaults on four girls and a 13-year-old boy reported between October 20 and November 5, 2026.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with separate alleged sexual assault cases involving minors across Bauchi State. The incidents involved four girls and a 13-year-old boy and were reported in different communities between October 20 and November 5, 2026. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed the arrests in a statement issued on Friday, saying the Command had taken the suspects into custody for investigation.

The Command described the cases as separate incidents rather than a single operation. Each case was reported by a family or guardian, and police said each suspect was arrested after a report was received. The statement did not describe the cases as linked, and the suspects are presumed innocent until their guilt is established in court.

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Details of the Five Reported Cases in Bauchi State

The first case was reported on November 2, 2026, when a father told police that his eight-year-old daughter had allegedly been sexually assaulted two days earlier at Disina Village, Yana Local Government Area. Police operatives visited the scene immediately, ensured the victim received medical attention at General Hospital, Yana, and arrested a 44-year-old suspect, identified as Shawilu Liman.

In a second case, the Command received a report on October 20, 2026, that a four-year-old girl had allegedly been lured and sexually assaulted at Tudun Gambo, Alkaleri Local Government Area. The victim was taken to Tudun Gambo Health Care Centre for medical examination and treatment. An 18-year-old suspect, Zakariya Auwal, was arrested in connection with the case.

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A third case was reported on November 4, when a family alleged that their six-year-old daughter had been lured to a farm and sexually assaulted at Gwaram Village, Misau Local Government Area. Police said the victim was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Misau, for medical examination, and a 19-year-old suspect, Idris Sani, was arrested.

On November 5, a father reported the alleged sexual assault of his 13-year-old son at Atawari Village, Gadau District. According to the statement, the boy was allegedly lured into a room and sexually assaulted through unnatural means. He was taken to General Hospital, Azare, for medical examination, and a 40-year-old suspect, Mansur Sha'aibu, from Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested.

The fifth case involved a 17-year-old girl. On November 3, a father reported that his daughter had allegedly been raped in a bush at Dangara Village, Toro Local Government Area, while she was rearing cattle. A 25-year-old suspect, identified as Michael Soja, of Dangara Village, was arrested, and both the suspect and the victim were taken to General Hospital, Toro, for medical examination.

Police Custody, Victim Support and Commissioner Response

SP Nafiu Habib said all five suspects were currently in police custody. He added that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigations. He also said that the victims had received medical attention.

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Habib said the Command was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the victims received the necessary psychosocial support and protection. The statement did not name the specific agencies involved in that support work.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the alleged offences, describing them as wicked, inhuman and a betrayal of the trust children place in adults. He said that no child deserves to live in fear and that no parent should be afraid to let their child play, go to school or help at home. He added that the Command would not look away, would pursue every case, would protect every victim and would ensure that perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Warnings to Parents and Community Leaders

CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu appealed to parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders and community leaders to remain vigilant. He urged them to listen to children, believe them when they report abuse and promptly report suspicious persons or behaviour to the nearest police station.

The Commissioner stressed that early reporting was crucial in protecting victims and preserving evidence. He assured residents that the Bauchi State Police Command maintained zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, particularly offences against children. He said the Command would continue to work with communities to ensure that homes, schools and villages remained safe for children.