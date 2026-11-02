Zaki LG Chairman Masud Aliyu Umar Dies in Auto Crash Returning from APM Meeting

Masud Aliyu Umar, chairman of Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State, died in a car crash at Konkiyal Village in Darazo LGA while returning from an APM stakeholders meeting. His funeral is set for Monday, November 2, 2026, at the Palace of the District Head in Mur Mur, Zaki LGA.

The chairman of Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Masud Aliyu Umar, has died in an auto crash. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Konkiyal Village in Darazo Local Government Area, about 100km away from Bauchi metropolis.

Umar was heading to Zaki after attending a critical stakeholders meeting of the Allied Peoples Movement, known as APM, in Bauchi. The meeting was convened by the party on Sunday in Bauchi. His personal car crashed while he was returning to Zaki Local Government Area after the event. The accident happened less than three months after he was elected into office.

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Masud Aliyu Umar Elected Zaki Chairman In 2026

Umar was elected chairman of Zaki Local Government Area on August 17, 2026. He was elected alongside the chairpersons of the other 19 local government areas in Bauchi State. Before his election, he served as director-general of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, commonly known as SEMA. State Governor Bala Mohammed expressed shock over the death in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado.

The governor described Umar as a dedicated public servant, a committed grassroots politician and a compassionate leader whose contributions to public service and community development would remain indelible in the history of Bauchi State. Mohammed said Umar's tenure at SEMA was characterised by dedication to alleviating the sufferings of vulnerable citizens and providing timely interventions to communities affected by emergencies and other humanitarian challenges.

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On behalf of his family, the state government and the people of Bauchi State, heartfelt condolences were extended to the deceased's immediate family. The condolences were also directed to the people of Zaki Local Government Area, the Katagum Emirate Council, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter, as well as his friends, associates and political colleagues.

Governor Bala Mohammed Extends Condolences To Family

The governor noted that as Executive Chairman of Zaki Local Government Area, Umar continued to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to grassroots development, particularly through initiatives aimed at empowering youths and women, improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive development within his local government. Mohammed said the death was not only a devastating loss to Umar's immediate family and the people of Zaki Local Government Area but also a significant loss to the entire Bauchi State, particularly the public service and local government administration, where his experience, dedication and contributions would be greatly missed.

The governor urged Umar's family, political associates, friends and the people of Zaki Local Government to find strength and comfort in Almighty Allah during the difficult moment. He noted that although Umar's tenure as chairman was relatively brief, his passion for public service distinguished him. The funeral prayer for the deceased will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Palace of the District Head, Mur Mur, Zaki Local Government Area, Bauchi State.