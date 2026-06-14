Bauchi Governor Visits Oyo Counterpart to Commiserate Over School Abductions, Calls for Security Reforms

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed visited Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde to express solidarity after the abduction of over 45 pupils and teachers. He called for a revamp of Nigeria's security architecture and urged citizens to take responsibility.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Sunday visited his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, at his private residence in Ibadan to express solidarity over the recent abduction of teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area.

The visit, which also involved leaders of the Allied People's Movement (APM), including National Chairman Yusuf Dantalle and the party's governorship candidate in Bauchi, Yakubu Adamu, highlighted the growing concern over insecurity in Nigeria. Mohammed commended Makinde for his efforts to secure the release of the abductees and expressed optimism that they would soon regain their freedom.

He stated that the abduction was a tragic event that resonated across the nation, and he wanted to personally show support for Makinde and the people of Oyo State during this difficult time. The abduction occurred on May 15 when armed terrorists attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L A Primary School in Esiele. The attack resulted in the death of a teacher and the abduction of over 45 pupils and teachers.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for improved security measures across the country. Governor Mohammed, after meeting with Makinde, addressed journalists, emphasizing the need for a critical review of Nigeria's security architecture. He argued that the current system lacks synergy among security agencies and between operatives and citizens, which hampers effective response to threats.

Mohammed also linked insecurity to poor governance and poverty, urging citizens to take responsibility by electing good leaders and avoiding collaboration with criminal elements. Governor Mohammed described Makinde as a young, energetic leader capable of transforming Nigeria's leadership trajectory. He noted that the visit also served as an opportunity to congratulate Makinde on his emergence as the APM's presidential candidate for the next election.

The Bauchi governor expressed readiness to assist Oyo State in any way possible to secure the early release of the abductees. The meeting was attended by several Oyo State officials, including Secretary to the State Government Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, Commissioner for Public Works and Transport Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, and Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties Bayo Lawal. The event underscored the importance of solidarity among state governors in addressing common challenges, particularly security, which remains a pressing issue in Nigeria





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