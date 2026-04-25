Bauchi Governor Swears In New Commissioners and Advisers

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn in a new Commissioner for Education, five Special Advisers, and two Civil Service Commission members, emphasizing the importance of dedication, integrity, and continued development across all sectors of the state.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed recently presided over the swearing-in ceremony for key government officials, marking a significant step in bolstering the state’s administrative capacity.

The event, held on Thursday, February 19, 2026, in Bauchi, saw the formal induction of the new Commissioner for Education, five Special Advisers, and two members of the Civil Service Commission. This strategic appointment of personnel underscores Governor Mohammed’s dedication to strengthening the state’s governance structure and enhancing its ability to deliver effective public services. The governor emphasized that the selection process was meticulous, prioritizing individuals with proven track records, strong public standing, and relevant experience.

This careful consideration reflects a commitment to assembling a team capable of driving the state’s development agenda forward. Governor Mohammed, during his address, articulated the rationale behind these appointments, linking them directly to his administration’s overarching goal of revitalizing the state’s machinery of governance. He explained that the new appointees were chosen to contribute to more effective policy formulation and implementation, ensuring that government initiatives are well-conceived and efficiently executed.

He didn’t shy away from highlighting the accomplishments achieved under his leadership thus far, citing substantial investments in infrastructure, the comprehensive rehabilitation of educational institutions, and improvements to healthcare facilities. These achievements, he noted, represent a broad-based effort to uplift the quality of life for all Bauchi State residents. The governor further detailed the scope of intervention projects undertaken across diverse sectors, including agriculture, solid minerals development, water resource management, education, healthcare, and technological advancement.

This multi-faceted approach demonstrates a holistic vision for the state’s progress, recognizing the interconnectedness of various sectors in achieving sustainable development. He stressed the importance of maintaining momentum and fostering continuous improvement in all areas of governance, urging the newly appointed officials to leverage their expertise and knowledge to build upon the existing foundation of progress.

The newly appointed Commissioner for Education, Abdulkadir Mohammed, who assumes the role following a suspension of the previous commissioner, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Mohammed for the trust and confidence placed in him and his colleagues. Speaking on behalf of all the appointees, Abdulkadir pledged unwavering commitment to serving the state and its people diligently.

He specifically lauded the governor’s administration for the tangible infrastructural and socio-economic transformations witnessed across Bauchi State, acknowledging the positive impact of these developments on the lives of citizens. This expression of support from the new commissioner reinforces the collaborative spirit within the government and signals a unified commitment to achieving the state’s developmental objectives.

The governor’s emphasis on integrity, dedication, and diligent service sets a clear expectation for the new appointees, reinforcing the importance of ethical conduct and accountability in public office. The swearing-in ceremony serves as a public affirmation of the administration’s commitment to good governance and its determination to build a brighter future for Bauchi State.

The appointments are expected to inject fresh perspectives and renewed energy into the state’s administrative framework, further accelerating the pace of development and improving the overall well-being of its citizens. The focus on education, with the appointment of a new commissioner, signals the administration’s prioritization of human capital development as a cornerstone of its long-term strategy





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Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Swearing-In Ceremony Commissioner For Education Special Advisers Civil Service Commission Governance Infrastructure Development

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