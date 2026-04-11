Bauchi Governor Raises Alarm Over Unauthorized Removal of Railway Sleepers, Demands Clarification

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed deep concern and initiated action following the discovery of unauthorized removal of railway sleepers along the Alkaleri–Tafawa Balewa rail corridor. The governor has directed the state government to seek clarification from the Federal Government and has questioned the rationale behind the dismantling of essential infrastructure crucial for the state's economic interests and the livelihoods of its citizens.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has voiced serious concern regarding the unauthorized removal of railway sleepers along the Alkaleri – Tafawa Balewa rail corridor. This development, discovered during a recent visit to Alkaleri Local Government Area, has raised significant alarm due to its potential adverse effects on the state's economy and infrastructure.

Governor Mohammed, on a condolence visit, unexpectedly encountered contractors dismantling the railway infrastructure on a Saturday, which prompted an immediate and decisive response. His palpable concern was evident as he questioned the rationale behind the removal of such crucial national assets, emphasizing that such actions should not occur without the explicit knowledge and collaboration of the state government. The governor’s immediate reaction involved directing his Chief of Staff to formally communicate with the Federal Ministry of Transport, seeking clarification on the matter. He expressed his dismay at the apparent dismantling of key infrastructure within the state, highlighting the lack of communication and consultation with state authorities. Security personnel accompanying the contractors claimed to be acting under directives from the Federal Government. However, Governor Mohammed found this explanation unsatisfactory, especially considering the vital role the rail line plays in the transportation and distribution of agricultural produce within the affected regions. He rightly pointed out that the removal of these railway sleepers could exacerbate existing transportation challenges, leading to negative repercussions for economic activities in communities that depend on the corridor for moving goods. This concern underscores the critical importance of railway infrastructure for the economic well-being of the local population and the need to protect such assets. \Further investigation revealed that the contractors were reportedly operating under the authority of a letter from the Federal Government that sanctioned the removal of the rail tracks. However, the reasons behind this authorization remain unclear and undisclosed. Governor Mohammed, determined to safeguard the interests of his state, has pledged to pursue the matter at the federal level in Abuja. Addressing residents of the affected communities, he reassured them of his unwavering commitment to resolving the situation and ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure. He reaffirmed his belief in the enduring importance of railway transportation as a highly viable and cost-effective means for transporting goods and services, particularly for the benefit of ordinary citizens. The governor also posed critical questions about the Federal Government's plans for railway infrastructure development across the country. In particular, he raised concerns about the North-East region, which he believes is currently underserved in terms of critical infrastructure, including railways. This query highlights the broader context of infrastructure development and the need for a comprehensive and equitable approach to national planning. \Governor Mohammed's strong reaction underscores the importance of transparent communication and robust collaboration between federal and state authorities. He firmly emphasized that decisions impacting critical infrastructure must consider their far-reaching economic implications for local communities and the livelihoods of their residents. He stressed the need for a collaborative approach in managing national assets within the state. The governor's stance demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding the state’s economic interests and ensuring that development projects align with the needs and priorities of the local population. The prompt action taken, including direct communication with federal authorities, underscores a proactive approach to addressing potential threats to the state’s infrastructure and economy. His efforts signal a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of essential services vital for economic development and the well-being of the people of Bauchi State. The governor's actions are a clear indication of his dedication to preserving critical infrastructure and fostering a collaborative relationship between the state and federal government in matters of national importance. The situation serves as a reminder of the need for clear communication and comprehensive planning when dealing with projects that affect the interests of local communities





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