Bauchi Governor Pledges Continued Support for NYSC

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), ensuring the welfare of corps members and the smooth operation of the scheme in the state. The pledge was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to supporting the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) and fulfilling all its required obligations.

This commitment was highlighted during the official swearing-in ceremony for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members assigned to Bauchi State for their mandatory year of national service. Governor Mohammed emphasized Bauchi State’s consistent support for the core principles and goals of the NYSC, stating that his government will maintain a strong collaborative relationship with the scheme to guarantee its effective and seamless operation throughout the state.

He underscored the vital role the NYSC plays as a crucial instrument for national development, urging the newly sworn-in corps members to approach their service year with diligence and a strong sense of responsibility. The governor passionately encouraged the corps members to actively seize the opportunity to make substantial contributions to the advancement and well-being of the communities they are posted to, and to the nation as a whole.

He further advised them to fully utilize the orientation exercise as a period of learning and growth, and to consistently demonstrate trustworthiness and integrity, upholding the faith the nation has placed in them. Prior to the governor’s address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Umoren Kufre, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Mohammed for his consistent and substantial support of the scheme.

He specifically acknowledged the governor’s commitment to improving the living conditions of corps members through the recent renovation of their hostels and the construction of a modern multipurpose hall at the orientation camp. Mr. Kufre also extended his appreciation for the state government’s prompt action in repairing damaged sections of the camp’s perimeter fence, which had previously raised significant security concerns.

He explained that this timely intervention had demonstrably enhanced the safety and security of the camp environment, serving as a clear indication of the government’s dedication to the welfare and protection of the corps members. The coordinator revealed that approximately 1,700 corps members had been deployed to Bauchi State for the current service year, and he expressed strong confidence in their ability and willingness to initiate and execute impactful community development projects that will provide lasting benefits to their host communities.

He believes their skills and enthusiasm will be a valuable asset to the state. The coordinator also highlighted the importance of the corps members integrating into the local culture and understanding the needs of the people they serve. The formal swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Justice Aliyu Idris, who represented the esteemed Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu.

Justice Idris administered the oath of allegiance, officially welcoming the corps members into the service and emphasizing the importance of their commitment to national unity and service. The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including government officials, traditional rulers, and representatives from various organizations within the state. The atmosphere was one of optimism and anticipation, as the corps members prepared to embark on their year of service.

Governor Mohammed reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for the corps members to thrive and make a positive impact. He also encouraged them to be ambassadors of peace and unity, promoting understanding and cooperation among the diverse communities in Bauchi State. The governor’s remarks underscored the importance of the NYSC as a bridge between different cultures and a catalyst for national integration.

The successful swearing-in ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for these young Nigerians, as they dedicate themselves to serving their country and contributing to its development





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NYSC Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Corps Members National Service

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