Bauchi Governor Directs Upgrade of Special School Sports Complex

Bauchi State Governor Bala directed the upgrade of the sports complex at Jibrin Aminu Special School as part of efforts to promote inclusive sports development and improve learning conditions for students with special needs.

Bauchi State Governor Bala directs the upgrade of the sports complex at Jibrin Aminu Special School , as part of efforts to promote inclusive sports development and improve learning conditions for students with special needs.

The upgrade is aimed at creating a more inclusive environment capable of supporting both academic and extracurricular activities. As part of measures to improve administration, the governor recommended the construction of official quarters for the school’s principal to ensure effective supervision and smooth coordination of activities. The renovation project is part of the Bauchi State Government’s efforts to reposition the education sector through improved infrastructure and inclusive educational opportunities across the state





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Bauchi State Governor Bala Special School Sports Complex Inclusive Development

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