Bauchi Governor Defects to Allied Peoples Movement

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), citing internal crises and legal challenges within the PDP. The APM welcomes the governor and his supporters, promising full collaboration and a stable platform for the 2027 elections.

The Allied Peoples Movement ( APM ) has received a significant boost with the defection of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ).

National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, formally welcomed the governor, emphasizing the party’s stability and lack of internal disputes. Dantalle expressed his appreciation for Governor Mohammed’s decision to join the APM, assuring him and his entire political structure of the party’s full support and collaboration. He highlighted the core values of the APM, stating that integrity, sacrifice, and service are the defining characteristics of the party.

Dantalle further explained the party’s philosophy, emphasizing a commitment to national interests while also recognizing the importance of localized political action. He lauded Bauchi State’s unique political landscape, describing it as a place where political competition is fair and democratic principles are upheld, fostering a culture of inclusivity. The APM chairman expressed confidence that this alliance would significantly strengthen the party’s position in preparation for future electoral contests.

Governor Mohammed’s decision to leave the PDP stems from a period of internal turmoil and legal challenges within the party. He explained that despite extensive efforts to resolve the crisis, including consultations in Abuja, a satisfactory outcome was not achieved. The Supreme Court’s judgement, which invalidated parallel conventions held by different factions within the PDP, left the party in a precarious position, with neither side possessing legitimate legal standing.

This led to the temporary assumption of control by the party’s Board of Trustees. Governor Mohammed articulated that after careful deliberation and widespread consultations with stakeholders, it became evident that restoring stability within the PDP was no longer feasible. He acknowledged the PDP’s significant role in his political career and expressed gratitude for the opportunities it had provided.

However, he emphasized that his move to the APM was strategically motivated by the need to secure a stable and credible platform for his supporters in anticipation of the 2027 general elections. He believes the APM offers a viable structure for effective organization, mobilization, and the presentation of a strong alternative to voters. A key factor in his decision was the APM’s freedom from the legal encumbrances that were hindering the PDP’s activities.

To ensure a seamless transition, Governor Mohammed announced a series of measures, including the formation of a compliance committee to oversee the process. The party will also initiate online membership registration to broaden its base and engage directly with the electorate.

Furthermore, the governor confirmed ongoing communication and collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure full compliance with electoral regulations. A significant step towards demonstrating his commitment to a fresh start was the resignation of all State Executive Council members who intend to contest elective positions. This move underscores the governor’s dedication to fairness and transparency within the party. Governor Mohammed reiterated his deep affection for the PDP, stating that he remains a PDP supporter at heart.

However, he stressed that the decision to join the APM was a necessary step to continue his pursuit of good governance and to provide a stable political environment for his constituents. He believes the APM provides the necessary framework to achieve these goals and to effectively represent the interests of the people of Bauchi State. The governor’s defection represents a major shift in the political dynamics of Bauchi State and is expected to have significant implications for the upcoming elections





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Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Allied Peoples Movement APM Peoples Democratic Party PDP Defection 2027 Elections

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