Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed launches his campaign for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat, pledging strategic collaboration with the federal government to drive development and secure resources for the state.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has officially launched his campaign for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), signaling a strategic pivot toward collaborative engagement with the federal government rather than political confrontation. Announcing his candidacy on Thursday at Sulaiman Adamu Square within the Government House complex in Bauchi, the governor clarified his legislative intent for the 2027 general elections. He emphasized that his primary objective is not to engage in adversarial relations with Abuja but to leverage his extensive political networks to channel development projects and federal resources into his senatorial zone.

Strategic Collaboration Over Political Confrontation

Governor Mohammed explicitly rejected the notion that he will pursue a confrontational agenda if elected to the National Assembly, stating that such an approach would be counterproductive to the interests of Bauchi South. He highlighted his deep understanding of federal government strategies and his existing relationships with key national leaders as tools to secure revenue and promote sustainable development in the region. The governor assured that his administration will actively assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in securing necessary funds while maintaining a harmonious relationship with the federal executive.

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This stance underscores a political philosophy rooted in pragmatism rather than ideological opposition. Mohammed argued that leveraging insider knowledge and strategic alliances yields better outcomes for subnational governance than perpetual conflict. By positioning himself as a cooperative partner rather than an adversary, he aims to attract tangible infrastructure and economic interventions that have historically been withheld from opposition-held states in the current political climate.

Unique Access to Federal Leadership

Despite Bauchi State being governed by the Allied Peoples Movement rather than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mohammed asserted that his administration has not been sidelined by the federal government. He described himself as the only governor in Northern Nigeria outside the APC who maintains direct access and mutual respect with President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. This unique diplomatic position allows Bauchi State to benefit from federal allocations and development interventions without the typical political friction seen in other regions.

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The governor credited this access to a strategy built on wisdom, loyalty, and goodwill rather than obstinacy. He noted that President Tinubu and other prominent officials hold him in high regard, facilitating a level of cooperation that transcends partisan boundaries. This relationship has enabled Bauchi to receive critical support even while the state remains politically aligned with an opposition party at the national level, demonstrating the efficacy of his non-confrontational diplomatic approach.

Security Interventions in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa

A significant component of Governor Mohammed's cooperation narrative involves the federal government's security interventions in Bauchi State, particularly in the Alkaleri axis. He expressed profound gratitude for President Tinubu's provision of military resources, including aircraft and foreign support, to combat banditry in the region. These operations are described as unprecedented in scale and effectiveness, marking a significant shift in the security architecture of the area.

Furthermore, the establishment of two new military battalions in Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri has been instrumental in creating a secure environment conducive to development. Mohammed emphasized that meaningful economic growth is impossible without security, and the federal government's deployment of these troops has directly contributed to stabilizing the region. He viewed these interventions as clear evidence of the federal government's commitment to Bauchi's safety, urging citizens to recognize and appreciate these efforts rather than letting political differences obscure the benefits received.

Supporting Successor Yakubu Adamu

Central to the campaign launch was the announcement that Yakubu Adamu has been selected as the Allied Peoples Movement candidate for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat. Governor Mohammed clarified that selecting a successor does not equate to controlling the future administration or micromanaging legislative decisions. He stressed that Adamu will have full autonomy to govern, make independent policy decisions, and provide leadership without interference from the governor's office.

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This move is framed as a strategic step to ensure continuity and stability in Bauchi South while respecting the democratic mandate of the elected official. Mohammed reiterated that the goal is to support Adamu and other APM candidates in succeeding, rather than imposing a proxy governance structure. This approach aims to demonstrate that the Allied Peoples Movement is capable of producing competent leaders who can operate independently while still maintaining cordial relations with the federal government.

The Path Forward for Bauchi South

As the campaign gains momentum, the focus remains on delivering concrete development projects and security improvements to the residents of Bauchi South. Governor Mohammed's strategy hinges on the belief that political independence at the state level does not preclude cooperation at the federal level. He continues to appeal for a live-and-let-live approach, where subnational affairs are managed autonomously while fostering a respectful partnership with Abuja.

The upcoming period will test whether this collaborative model can be effectively translated into legislative action and tangible benefits for the populace. With the formal flag-off of the campaign, all eyes are on Yakubu Adamu and the Allied Peoples Movement to see if their promise of strategic engagement can overcome the challenges of opposition politics in Northern Nigeria. The outcome will likely influence broader political dynamics in the region as the 2027 elections approach.