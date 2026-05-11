Bauchi Governor Aspirant Dr. Nura Manu Rejects Claims of Consensus Arrangement, Afrims of Withdrawing

Dr. Nura Manu, a governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, has turned down rumors of any consensus arrangement among other candidates and affirmed his commitment to stay in the race. Analyzing the decision-making process of the party Committee, Manu characterized the engagement as smooth and interactive. While clarifying that the N100 billion fund he aims to secure for the state is not exclusively for security or public service-related projects, he insisted that it is meant to bolster agriculture and support small-scale enterprises.

Governorship aspirant in Bauchi State , Dr. Nura Manu , has rejected claims of any consensus arrangement among candidates. The aspirant affirmed his commitment to remain in the race as the primary elections approach.

Following his screening by the party Committee, Manu characterized the process as smooth and engaging, highlighting that committee members posed numerous questions which he addressed satisfactorily. He further clarified that the proposed N100 billion fund he aims to secure for the state is not intended for security purposes. He explained that the fund is aimed at facilitating the commercialization of agriculture and fostering small-scale enterprises as part of his developmental strategy for Bauchi State.

Regarding the matter of consensus among aspirants, Manu stated that he is not aware of any such arrangement and dismissed the idea of withdrawing in favor of another candidate.

"I have been preparing for the elections. I have no intention of stepping down for anyone," he asserted





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Bauchi State Dr. Nura Manu Governorship Aspirant Consensus Arrangement Committee Engagement N100 Billion Fund Commercialize Agriculture Support Small Businesses

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