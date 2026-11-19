Governor Bala Mohammed allocates land for the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in Bauchi. The state also welcomes new battalions in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa to combat banditry.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has officially approved the allocation of land for a dedicated training facility for the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps. This significant decision was made during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday, where Governor Mohammed received the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu. The approval marks a tangible step in strengthening the military infrastructure within the state, which serves as a historic home for the Armoured Corps and the 33 Artillery Brigade.

Land Allocation and Military Support

Governor Mohammed expressed his full support for the Nigerian Army by immediately sanctioning the land request. He directed the State Commissioner for Lands to liaise directly with the Army officials to identify and finalize a suitable location for the new training center. This move underscores the state government's commitment to providing logistical and infrastructural support to the federal military presence in Bauchi. The governor emphasized that such facilities are essential for maintaining operational readiness and enhancing the capability of troops stationed in the region.

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Exercise MUGUN BUGU and Operational Readiness

During his visit, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu explained that his primary objective was to attend the grand finale of the fifth edition of Exercise MUGUN BUGU 2026. This exercise, held in Alkaleri Local Government Area, serves as the Nigerian Army's final major training event of the year. It is designed to consolidate various training activities conducted across the force throughout the calendar year. The exercise provides a critical platform to assess the Army's training standards, operational readiness, and capacity to respond to emerging security challenges in Northern Nigeria.

Addressing Security Threats in Border Communities

While praising the security improvements in the state, Governor Mohammed highlighted ongoing challenges in border and rural communities. He specifically pointed to areas such as Alkaleri, Toro, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, and other local government areas as zones affected by banditry, kidnapping, and illegal mining. These security threats pose serious risks to the safety of lives and property, as well as to food security and investor confidence in the region. The governor noted that relative peace in other parts of Bauchi has allowed his administration to focus on infrastructure development and economic reforms.

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New Battalions and Strategic Deployment

To address these vulnerabilities, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff for approving the establishment of two additional Nigerian Army battalions. These new formations will be deployed in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government areas. The governor praised the swift deployment of personnel and logistics that enabled these units to become operational within a short period. He warned that criminal elements would no longer find safe havens in Bauchi State or the wider North-East region due to these intensified security measures.

Historical Ties and Veteran Engagement

Lieutenant General Shaibu recalled his own military roots in Bauchi, noting that he began his career as an armoured officer in the state. He highlighted that many officers spend more than fifteen years of their careers undertaking various military courses and training programs in Bauchi. Additionally, the visit included the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Reunion and Pulling-Out Ceremony. This event attracted more than 100 retired senior officers who will deliberate on their past contributions to the development of the Corps.

Future Welfare and Political Acknowledgement

Governor Mohammed pledged sustained attention to the welfare of troops deployed in the state and support for the families of fallen military personnel. He acknowledged President Tinubu's contributions to national security, stating that his administration would continue to appreciate positive interventions regardless of political differences. The governor also congratulated Lieutenant General Shaibu on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff, expressing confidence in his leadership to reposition the Nigerian Army to address contemporary security challenges effectively.