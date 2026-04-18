Bauchi Governor Abandons APC Defection Talks Amidst Power-Sharing Dispute

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has officially withdrawn from planned negotiations to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to an irreconcilable disagreement over the terms of power-sharing within the party's structure in the state. The APC's refusal to grant the governor's faction a 60-40 majority in party leadership positions led to the breakdown of talks, despite interventions from high-level party figures. The governor's camp is now exploring alternative political platforms.

Governor Bala Mohammed has reportedly abandoned his anticipated move to the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) following a significant impasse in negotiations with the ruling party’s hierarchy. The meticulously planned political defection , which had generated considerable buzz, reached an insurmountable obstacle when the APC leadership declined to accede to the governor's demands concerning the control of the party's administrative machinery within Bauchi State .

Sources closely privy to the high-level discussions revealed that the core of the disagreement revolved around a proposed power-sharing formula that would have granted the governor's political faction a dominant influence over the APC's operations at every organizational tier, from the grassroots to the state executive committee.

The collapse of these protracted talks was officially announced by Sama’ila Burga, the Chairman of the Turaki-led PDP faction, during a press briefing on Saturday. According to Burga, Governor Mohammed had put forth a specific proposal for the distribution of party leadership positions, advocating for a 60–40 split in favor of his camp, encompassing roles from the ward level all the way to the state executive. He highlighted that while such a distribution model has been a precedent for facilitating the integration of defecting governors and their structures into the APC in other states, the national leadership of the APC remained unyielding in their refusal to sanction these concessions for Bauchi.

Burga articulated his stance, arguing that it was fundamentally unreasonable and strategically unsound to expect a sitting governor to completely transfer his established political apparatus into a new party without securing majority control over its leadership and operational framework.

The negotiation process itself was reportedly facilitated by a cadre of high-profile political mediators. These included key figures within the National Leadership of the APC and even the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, who had undertaken visits to Bauchi specifically to shepherd the proposed realignment. Despite these concerted interventions and efforts to bridge the divide, the PDP faction in Bauchi has now taken the definitive step of formally severing all lines of communication with the APC.

Burga emphatically stated, 'This is how it has been done in other places where governors defected to APC. They rejected this formula and we have closed that discussion. You cannot expect a government bringing its structure from ward level to the state not to have control of the party.' This pronouncement signals a definitive end to the APC's pursuit of Governor Mohammed's allegiance.

Governor Mohammed's political strategists and loyalists underscored that the decision to withdraw from the negotiations was the outcome of exhaustive deliberation and extensive consultation with key stakeholders. These stakeholders collectively concluded that the APC leadership did not demonstrate a genuine commitment or readiness to fully accommodate the governor's political interests and the existing power dynamics within Bauchi State. The faction conveyed their profound disappointment that the prerequisite conditions for a politically equitable and mutually beneficial merger were demonstrably unmet.

'We have called for this press conference at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor, who is leading the discussions,' Burga further elaborated, unequivocally confirming that Governor Mohammed was fully apprised of and had given his final approval to the definitive nature of this decision, leaving no room for further negotiation with the APC.

With the APC now definitively ruled out as a viable political destination for his political structure, the Bauchi State government is reportedly actively exploring and evaluating alternative political platforms. These platforms are being assessed for their potential to seamlessly integrate and house the governor's established political machinery. Supporters of Governor Mohammed have publicly indicated their continued openness to forming alliances with other political parties that exhibit a greater willingness to accept their stipulated terms and conditions for engagement.

'After careful consideration, it became clear that the conditions collectively advanced for such a political realignment were not accepted by the APC leadership. In light of this, we want to announce that the discussions have not yielded a conclusive outcome and are hereby formally discontinued,' the faction chairman declared with finality.

The political landscape in Bauchi State remains palpably charged with anticipation and uncertainty as Governor Mohammed now contemplates his subsequent strategic maneuver ahead of forthcoming electoral cycles. The PDP faction took the opportunity to reiterate that their paramount objective and guiding principle continue to be the advancement of the collective best interests and aspirations of the people of Bauchi State. 'While we appreciate the outreach and engagement by the APC, we wish to state unequivocally that the process has now been brought to a close. Consequently, the PDP in Bauchi State, in consultation with His Excellency and other critical stakeholders, is actively considering all available political options other than the APC to determine the most suitable path forward in line with the aspirations and best interests of the people of Bauchi State,' the statement concluded, signaling a new phase in the governor's political future





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