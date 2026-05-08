Bauchi APC Stakeholders Choose Direct Primaries

A critical stakeholders' meeting in Bauchi State has voted in favor of direct primaries as the mode of primary election for all elective positions. The decision is seen as a move towards greater transparency and inclusivity in the APC.

In a significant development for the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Bauchi State , a critical stakeholders' meeting held on May 7, 2026, unanimously voted in favor of direct primaries as the mode of primary election for all elective positions.

The meeting, chaired by former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, saw a resounding consensus on the adoption of direct primaries, a method that eliminates the delegates' congress system and promotes transparency and people's power. The decision was made after extensive deliberations, with the stakeholders expressing a strong commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and the progress of the APC in the state. The meeting delegated a delegation of seven members, including Hon. Kashuri (House of Representatives) and Hon.

Kauwa Shehu Damina (State House of Assembly), to formally convey the decision to the APC national leadership. This move signifies a shift away from the traditional indirect primaries, which have been plagued by allegations of malpractice, including godfatherism, vote buying, and high costs. Direct primaries, on the other hand, are seen as a more transparent and inclusive method that empowers every party member to participate in the selection of candidates.

The stakeholders' decision is a significant step towards strengthening the APC's internal democracy and ensuring a more representative and accountable political process in Bauchi State





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bauchi State APC Direct Primaries Stakeholders Election Democracy Transparency Inclusivity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: APC not worried about Peter Obi’s move to NDCAll Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Nantewe Yilwatda, has dismissed concerns over the defection of Peter Obi from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, insisting the development poses no threat to the ruling party.

Read more »

Hisbah arrests seven men for alleged swapping wives in BauchiThe Zonal Commander of Hisbah in the area, Ridwan Khairan, confirmed the arrests.

Read more »

Gov Mohammed picks form to vie for Bauchi South Senatorial seatThe governor picked the nomination form when he attended the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APM

Read more »

Bauchi Governor Joins Allied Peoples Movement, Cites Political ClimateBauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed defected to the Allied Peoples Movement, citing undemocratic practices in Nigeria. He announced his intention to contest the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the APM, with several political allies also joining the party.

Read more »