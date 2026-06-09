Bauchi APC Aspirants Cry Foul Over Primary Conduct, Urge Party to Address Grievances

Aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State have expressed dissatisfaction with the primary election process, calling for transparency and inclusion. They warn that unresolved grievances could weaken party cohesion ahead of the general elections.

Several aspirants who contested in the recently concluded All Progressives Congress primary election for seats in the Bauchi State House of Assembly have expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as neglect and exclusion by the party following their defeat.

The aggrieved aspirants, operating under the banner of the Bauchi State House of Assembly 2026 APC Aspirants Forum, made their position known during a press briefing held in Bauchi on Monday. Speaking on behalf of the group, Gazali Wunti said the forum's intervention was not borne out of bitterness or hostility towards the party but was motivated by a desire to strengthen the APC ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, many aspirants and their supporters were deeply disappointed by the conduct and outcome of the primaries, which they claimed fell short of expectations of a truly competitive and democratic process. Wunti emphasized that the press conference was a product of sincere desire to see the APC emerge stronger and better positioned to secure victory in the forthcoming general elections, not bitterness or opposition.

The aftermath of the primaries has triggered a wave of defections, with several aspirants leaving the APC for other political parties due to grievances arising from the exercise. Wunti described this development as a significant loss to the party, adding that members of the forum deliberately chose to remain within the APC and seek redress through constructive engagement rather than abandoning the party.

He commended the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Working Committee for initiating a review of the primary election process. According to him, the decision demonstrated the leadership's awareness of the potential consequences of unresolved grievances on the party's electoral fortunes. The forum, however, urged the party leadership to ensure that the review process is transparent, thorough, and fair, stressing that genuine complaints should be addressed to pave the way for reconciliation.

Forum members called on the APC leadership to reach out to aggrieved members and supporters affected by the primaries to restore confidence and unity within the party. They also demanded greater inclusion in party affairs, campaign structures, consultations, appointments, and decision-making processes at both state and federal levels. Wunti stated that their demand is not for favours but for inclusion, fairness, recognition, and justice, which are the hallmarks upon which any united political party is built.

Despite their grievances, the forum reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and pledged to work for the party's success in the next elections. However, they warned that continued neglect could further weaken party cohesion, insisting that unity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice remain essential to the APC's chances of securing electoral victory. The aspirants expressed optimism that the party leadership would take practical steps to address their concerns and strengthen internal cohesion ahead of the polls.

This development highlights the internal challenges facing the APC in Bauchi State and the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure party unity and electoral success





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Bauchi Primary Election Grievances Inclusion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu swears in power, foreign affairs ministersWhile Mr Tegbe replaced Adebayo Adelabu, who resigned to run for the APC governorship primary in Oyo State, Mr Enikanolaiye took over as minister of state from Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who was elevated after the former minister, Yusuf Tuggar, resigned to contest the APC primary election in Bauchi State.

Read more »

APC Inaugurates National Campaign Council for Ekiti Governorship ElectionNigeria's ruling APC has announced plans to inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election. The council will coordinate electioneering activities for the poll scheduled on 20 June. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna will chair the council, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio as co-chairman and Senator Michael Bamidele as secretary. The council includes serving and former governors, National Assembly principal officers and senior party officials tasked with mobilising support and coordinating campaign activities across Ekiti State. The party also formed subcommittees for election planning and management.

Read more »

Customs officer dies in Bauchi under unclear circumstancesThe death of a senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Lumi Elisha Gwamis, has thrown residents of Boi District in Bogoro Local Government Area

Read more »

TETFund inaugurates 40-room hostels at Bauchi varsityTETFund has inaugurated two 40-room female hostels at Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi, to improve student accommodation and welfare.

Read more »